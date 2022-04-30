Naana Brown, a former worker of Nana Agradaa, has made stunning revelations about her former boss' newly established church

In an interview, Naana Brown who worked as a presenter at Agradaa's TV station disclosed that Agradaa had not repented but only disguised her fetish priestess business

Naana Brown who was speaking on Neat FM claimed that Agradaa was already selling spiritual items in her church and listed some of them and their prices

The church recently opened by Nana Agradaa, the repented fetish priestess who is now known as Evangelist Mama Pat, is all part of her strategy to scam people.

This has been alleged by Naana Brown, a former worker at Agradaa's Thunder TV. Brown made the claim in an interview on Neat FM.

Answering questions from show host Ola Michael, Naana Brown described the whole repentance of Agradaa as fake.

Agradaa establishes her own church

A few weeks ago, Agradaa, known in private life as Patricia Oduro Koranteng, was reported to have started her own church after a video popped up online.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, an empty church that looked quite new was seen with a lot of decorations.

There were many new chairs spotted in the church as the camera panned around the room to show the beautiful space.

It was later confirmed that Agradaa had a church and was even spotted in another video doing a deliverance service.

Agradaa selling spiritual items in the church

According to Naana Brown, just a few weeks after opening her church, she has already started selling supposed spiritual items.

Among the items she listed as being sold in Agradaa's church is the Blood of Jesus, anointing oil, and water. She stated that the Blood of Jesus was going for GHC200 while the anointing oil sells at GHC50

Watch the video of Naana Brown's interview below:

Agradaa's repentance and burning of her gods

The news of Agradaa's church comes exactly one year after she openly converted from being a spiritualist to a Christian.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Agradaa announced that she had found Christ and promised to burn all her gods.

A day after, the gods were brought out by the street in front of her house at Sowutuom in Accra. After being packed together with other items including bottles of schnapps, black stool, fetish regalia, among others, a fire was set to it to burn.

Meanwhile, it turned out that a young prophet, Telvin Sowah Adjei, had predicted Agradaa's repentance in 2020.

Sowah's prediction from about four months ago has resurfaced on social media after Agradaa made her announcement.

