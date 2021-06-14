Irum Davis lost her husband Andrew a month ago as a result of work-related stress

Despite him putting in all the efforts and drifting farther away from his family, no one from work bothered to follow up after he died

She has since come to realize that family is an individual's only asset, otherwise no one else cares whether you are alive or dead

Irum Davis has shared an emotional story of how her husband Andrew Davis died a month ago as a result of excess pressure from work.

Irum Davis is grieving the man who was pushed into death by a job that had separated him from his family. Photo: Irum Davis.

According to the Senior Executive Secretary at Habib Bank, Andrew had been jobless and stressed for more than a year but when he got employed, he spent hours working without overtime.

"I still remember he worked six hours extra and we had arguments because he came late everyday," she revealed.

In essence, what was meant to make the man happier as relief from unemployment became the main source of grief for him and the entire family.

Irum added that what makes her bitter is that Andrew worked hard for his company but no one came to his funeral nor asked about his family.

"His office called me 1000 times a week after his death for a laptop he had, but they never asked if I or my kids needed anything," she lamented.

She further added that the cruelty of the corporate world is such that people give what should be family happiness to employers and spend hours trying to make them happy yet they all they do is pay for services.

"I lost my whole world. May God give us the sense to realize our family is our only asset, otherwise no one else cares whether you are alive or dead," wrote the grieving woman.

Her revelation resonated with many who came forward to share their own experiences of being overworked and undervalued by their employers.

Prakash Patel:

"So so sad to read! But yes, the corporate world can in some cases show no empathy, remorse or humanity! Your story is real in that your family is your world."

Darryl Wolhuter:

"Sorry for your loss . It is not only in the corporate world but it is worse in the police. After I was shot, nobody came to see me or visit me. The police only arrived to collect my firearm and bullet proof vest covered in blood until I returned back to active duty."

Alana Kling:

"We give over our family's happiness to our employers. Happiness for any family, man or animal, is time together."

Madhusudan Jhunjhunwala:

"You are not alone in this. There are many who have had an experience like yours. But the world is also full of Khalids and many more like him."

The experiences and comments shared pointed to the fact that employees should never put employment as first priority and neglect their families.

This is due to the fact that companies can replace individuals in a couple of days but no one will replace family.

On the other hand, companies should learn that one of their greatest assets is the employees and value them enough.

