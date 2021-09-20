Photos droo as multiple award-winning singer Adele shows off her new 'bae'

World-renowned singer Adele headed to social media on Sunday, 19 September to show off her new man

The stunning songstress shared a baed-up snap of herself and her new guy, Rich Paul

Rich Paul is a sports agent and represents rich sports stars such as basketball heavyweight LeBron James

Adele took to social media to show off her new boo. The stunning singer posted a pic of herself with her new man, Rich Paul.

According to reports, the snap of the songstress and her bae was taken at a posh ceremony on Saturday night, 18 September.

Adele showed off her new man Rich Paul. @adele, @richpaul

Source: UGC

Adele took to Instagram and revealed her new man to millions of her followers on Sunday, 19 September. TMZ reports that the superstar and Rich have been together for a few months now but she had never posted him on her Instagram before Sunday.

According to the publication, Rich Paul is a sports agent. He represents sports superstars such as LeBron James. Adele divorced Simon Konecki in March.

@Shelleyrosejo wrote:

"Yasssssss. She deserves happiness."

@callah_raji said:

"It’s cause he's rich."

@LeJason23 commented:

"She's rich also, what's your point?"

@hollyrpeete added:

"So stunning. Love you and @richpaul together. Congratulations."

Source: Yen.com.gh