Kylian Mbappe has sent out a clear message to opponents after putting up a near-perfect performance for Real Madrid in La Liga

The 26-year-old scored a sumptuous goal from outside the box while setting up Brahim Diaz as Madrid beat Sevilla on Sunday

Meanwhile, the 2018 World Cup winner would hope to continue his red-hot form next year as Los Blancos compete on all fronts

Kylian Mbappé delivered a statement of intent with a dazzling display as Real Madrid secured a 4-2 victory over Sevilla in La Liga.

The French forward, who has faced intense scrutiny following a sluggish start to his time at the Santiago Bernabéu, showcased his brilliance by opening the scoring with a thunderous strike.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after breaking the deadlock in Real Madrid's routine win against Sevilla. Photo by Angel Martinez.

Source: Getty Images

The goal not only set the tone for Los Blancos’ triumph but also signalled a potential turning point for Mbappé.

The 26-year-old, under pressure to replicate the form that made him one of the world’s most feared attackers, appeared to have rediscovered his groove.

Mbappe getting back to his best

Mbappé’s early struggles in Spain had drawn criticism from fans and pundits alike, especially after a missed penalty in Real Madrid's loss to Athletic Bilbao earlier this month.

However, his commanding performance against Sevilla suggested a player regaining confidence and rhythm.

Mbappe's warning after Sevilla win

Speaking after the game, the former Paris Saint-Germain star acknowledged his initial difficulties but expressed optimism about his adaptation to the team.

“We played very well. We've been getting much better over the last few months. It's always difficult to play against Sevilla, and we were a bit tired after the trip to Qatar. But we gave everything in the first half and played very well right from the off," he told Real Madrid TV.

The Frenchman’s performance also highlighted a deeper connection with his teammates, which had been lacking in the opening weeks of the season.

His movement off the ball and willingness to link up with others created opportunities for Real Madrid to dominate Sevilla in the attacking third.

"I think we now know each other better. I've joined the team, and that changed a lot of things.

"The settling-in period is over, as the coach says. I feel very comfortable in the team and I play better with the others on the pitch. The team is playing much better."

Looking ahead

With this performance, Mbappé has not only silenced his doubters but also provided a glimpse of what Real Madrid’s attack could achieve at full strength.

As the season progresses, his resurgence could be pivotal in the club’s pursuit of silverware.

