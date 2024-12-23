Perfect Match Xtra season one winner Grace has officially opened her lavish beauty salon and spa

Perfect Match Xtra season one winner Grace Maabena Ankomaa Tawiah, popularly called Grace, has launched her plush salon and spa in Accra.

The reality TV star looked elegant in a stylish one-hand kente gown as she arrived at the salon and spa launch over the week.

The style influencer wore a lustrous side-parted black coiled hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her look.

Perfect Match Xtra Season one winner Grace opens salon in Accra. Photo credit: @tv3.

Beauty entrepreneur Grace accessorised her look with beautiful round earrings that matched the designs in her custom-made kente gown with a ruffled sleeve.

The chief executive officer of Mogrance Beauty and Spa wore elegant high heels to complete her look.

Watch the photos below:

PMX winner Grace launches her new salon

In the online videos, the beauty salon has different stations for pedicures, manicures, lashes, spa treatments, braiding, washing, and makeup sessions.

The interior decor team used unique gold lighting that matched with the classy couches in the plush salon.

Watch the video below:

PMX winner Grace opens salon and spa

Some social media users have congratulated reality TV star Grace after opening her plush salon.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

simi_suzzy stated:

"Congratulations, Queen. God did 🙌🩵🎀🌸."

salomeyfantevie stated:

"Congrats to our beautiful queen😍😍."

teiya.axx stated:

"Congratulations 🎊🍾 queen @biggracet."

princessowusu074 stated:

"Everything is expensive 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

prettys764 stated:

"Congratulations Queen 🌸🩵."

quaye1499 stated:

"God did🔥🔥🔥".

quaye1499 stated:

"10/10😍😍🔥."

jane_aikins stated:

"Wow very demure very classy 😍 God did🙏."

linda555194 stated:

"Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉."

krobeaasante23 stated:

"Congratulations Queen🥰🥰🥰."

fatimohammed3977 stated:

"Congratulations 🎉 this is giving."

awotweprattsusana stated:

"Wow 👏👏👏 congratulations queen with no size ❤️❤️❤️."

awura60 stated:

"This is giving 10 over 10 minutes nothing 🔥."

7061.eunice stated:

"Indeed, God has made everything beautiful in His own time, and today is the time 👏."

akua_offeibea_ stated:

"Its giving class and luxury😍😍😍."

teiya.axx stated:

"It’s giving rich and luxurious 😍😍😍😍."

PMX winner Grace slays on her birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the winner of the first season of Perfect Match Xtra Grace's birthday outfit and hairstyle.

Grace looked splendid in a gorgeous outfit, heavy makeup and lustrous hairstyle for the photo shoot

Some social media users have commented on Grace's beautiful birthday photos circulating on Instagram.

