Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu shared a heartwarming moment with a young AS Monaco fan after the game against Brest in Ligue 1.

The Black Stars centre-back was returning to action for the French giants for the first time since picking an injury on international duty in October.

Salisu starred for Monaco as they edged Brest 3-2 on Friday night at the Stade Louis stadium.

Mohammed Salisu gifts Young AS Monaco fan jersey after Brest victory. Photo: Karl Bridgeman/ Twitter/ @AS_Monaco_EN.

In a video shared on social media, Salisu gifted a young fan his jersey, leaving the supporter excited as he thanked the Ghanaian international.

Salisu started the game and lasted the entire duration of the dramatic five-goal thriller.

The hosts opened the scoring after five minutes through Maghnes Akliouche before Aleksandr Golovin doubled the advantage twenty minutes later as AS Monaco went into the break with the lead.

After the break, Abdallah Sima pulled one back for the visitors before Akliouche added his second in stoppage time.

However, Brest managed to get a consolation deep in injury time after Ludovic Ajorque fired home in the 96th minute.

Salisu's impressive campaign for Monaco

The Ghanaian defender has been a stalwart in the heart of defence for Monaco this season.

During his absence, the Ligue 1 title-chasers struggled losing their grip at the top of the table to Paris Saint-Germain.

His return is a major boost for Monaco as they mount a title charge against their old foes.

This season, Salisu has made eight appearances across all competitions, scoring a goal in the UEFA Champions League, per Transfermarkt.

