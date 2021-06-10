- King Promise and Burna Boy have been captured working in a studio

- The former is currently in Nigeria on music business-related issues

- There is no word on when a collaboration between the two would be released

A video has emerged online of Ghanaian artiste, King Promise and 2021 Grammy winner and Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy hanging out.

The video was taken in Nigeria and shows the two artistes working in a studio, and then later at an establishment that looks like a club. It is unknown how soon a record by the two would be released.

The meeting is said to be a good sign for Promise, whose song, Slow Down, debuted on the Billboard Triller global chart in late May 2021. The same song also made its entry on the Apple Top 100 chart at number one. He previously disclosed that the song is off an upcoming album.

The singer, born Gregory Bortey Newman, also recently announced he had signed a deal with Sony Music Entertainment UK.

In other news, Ghanaian artiste, Shatta Wale, has been slammed by Nii Kwartei Titus Glover for being ignorant about the genre of music associated with Ghana.

The former New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Tema East expressed his disappointment with Shatta Wale during an interview on DayBreak Hitz on Hitz 103.9 FM.

Amongst other issues, Wale suggested that Ghanaians work on a music genre that would be original to the country during his 'State of the Industry' address on Wednesday, June 2, 2021

"I felt like he should have given a straightforward answer. We do pure highlife. That is what we are noted for," Glover told host Andy Dosty.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wale has been slammed for being one of the most confused, inconsistent, and flippant artistes by Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, an entertainment analyst. He made this observation while speaking as a panelist on the United Showbiz programme on UTV.

