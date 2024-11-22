A video of a young man reuniting with a former schoolmate has got people talking on social media

He noted in the viral TikTok video that the young lady was a very brilliant girl back in school; however, she ended up as a seamstress

Netizens who saw the video were divided and expressed mixed reactions in the comment section

For most people, life does not always pan out as planned.

This fact manifested itself perfectly when a young Ghanaian man was astonished to see how one of his former schoolmates, whom she described as brilliant during their school days, ended up and how she is earning a living after visiting her.

The young man who gave his account in a viral video disclosed the lady is now a seamstress, which he believes is way below her potential.

In contrast, the young man has transformed into a handsome, wealthy gentleman who drives a Mercedes-Benz.

The stark contrast between their current circumstances left him astounded. In the video, he noted that the lady did not believe he had attained that height by himself and accused him of engaging in money rituals to succeed.

He refuted the claim, stressing that it was by dent of hard work and God's grace.

Watch the video below:

Netizens lambast Ghanaian man over his remarks

Netizens who saw the video of the Ghanaian man comparing how his life and that of his former mate panned out scolded the man for his comments.

@owusu_adusei wrote:

"The idea he got to video this whole thing is the reason why school is important."

@aborabora007 wrote:

"She is working and a skilled worker at that! Your small fraud money makes you think, say you reach Jon boy !! Education is priceless. It’s not money, it’s the ability to influence generations and make meaningful change in society."

@iamnana_takyi wrote:

"This thing dey bore me for Ghana."

@sanson_aaron wrote:

"Lols, why do many Ghanaians think driving a car be flex? Especially luxury labelled cars like Mercedes or BMW? There's nothing flex about it, at all. Ghana is still so backward."

@SethOpare20 wrote:

"Top student in following teachers’ instructions and passing exams! Not in how to be rich and/or acquiring Mercedes. Simplicita."

