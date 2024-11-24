Shatta Wale, a Ghanaian dancehall artiste, has stated how much he charges as a performance fee for a single show

The dancehall king, who recently released the SAFA album, said during an interview in Kumasi that he charges hefty fees because of the cost he incurs in attending events with his team

His claims sparked reactions from Ghanaians on social media, with many sharing divided opinions

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has opened up about the costs involved in booking him for a show.

The self-acclaimed dancehall king suggested that he was very expensive to book, charging hefty performance fees per show.

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale opens up about how much he charges to perform at shows. Photo credit: @shattawalenima/IG.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Fakye TV, the leader of the Shatta Movement Family, stated that he charges a whopping $200,000, an equivalent of GH¢3,159,076.00, as performance fees for a single show.

Shatta Wale attributed his high booking rates to the cost he incurs in attending events with his team.

"It depends on some of the shows that come up, you know because, now my rating for some particular shows is from $200,000 because of the car I will pull up to the event. I have cars that if I put them together would cost more than $1M," he said.

The Ghanaian dancehall king further suggested that there are some shows that he charges less as a way of supporting event organisers.

"Sometimes, when I look at it, then I'm like, okay this is a show that I can charge this money. There are other shows that I do for free. Some event organisers will call me and be like oh, there are fans there and be like we have GH¢200,000 or GH¢300,000 then I will be like okay let me just go there and do it," he stated.

Netizens share divided opinion on Shatta's claims

Shatta Wale's claims attracted mixed reactions from netizens as they thronged the comment section of a video posted by Zionfelix to share their divided opinions.

@ThugSoul Qúëqü ÇlïTörrès Blåçkkëñçh wrote:

"This guy ankasa,his fans should educate him about the dollar."

@Kwaku DemiGöd replied:

"ThugSoul Qúëqü ÇlïTörrès Blåçkkëñçh do you know dollars inside pass Shatta?"

@Boateng Joseph also wrote:

"Shatta dey funfool pass I swear. This guy dey lie pass anything. I nearly believed him sometime."

@Sefwi Best HK replied:

"Boateng Joseph And so what. Think about urself."

Shatta Wale challenges Stonebwoya to lyrical contest

