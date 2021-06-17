Dominic Nitiwul, in his justification on why the government spent a lot of money on renting a private jet, blamed the NDC

The Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, in his justification on why the government spent a lot of money on renting a private jet, blamed the NDC for it.

According to him, it is a result of the decision of the National Democratic Congress to cancel an order former President John Agyekum Kufuor made for a much bigger jet.

Nitiwul said the debate on why the President did not use the presidential jet for his recent trips, would not have been had if the NDC under the erstwhile John Evans Atta Mills administration had not abrogated an order for a larger jet for the Ghana Air Force in 2009.

In a report filed by Citinews, he said the larger jet would only not have served the Air Force but also given government, Presidents, and others the convenience desired when embarking on foreign trips that required a large delegation.

“...former President Kufour had ordered for a bigger jet, but the NDC cancelled that contract and only delivered the small jets. I don’t know why they cancelled it, but it couldn’t have been money," the Minister stated.

Akufo-Addo cannot bath in Presidential jet

Answering questions on the floor of parliament, he said the current presidential jet has many challenges such as the limited passengers it can carry, the number of times required for refuelling on a trip, and luggage capacity among others.

This, he said, makes the aircraft not fit for purpose.

Nitiwul indicated that the president cannot even take his shower on the aircraft.

“In fact, the president would also have to go a day ahead because no president can shower in this aircraft. He cannot move from this aircraft straight into a meeting.”

He added that when Akufo-Addo is travelling with more than 20 people like he has been doing for business trips, he will need more than just a Falcon.

