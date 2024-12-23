Ben South left Ghana for the UK and shared photos from his trip on his Instagram page, triggering reactions from social media users

The skit maker took photos from different locations on foreign soil rocking a thick jacket and jeans and had his hands tucked inside them

In the comments section of the post, many Ghanaians expressed joy at seeing the content creator overseas, perceiving it as a sign of his success

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian skit maker Ben South has shared photos from his trip abroad on Instagram, sparking reactions from social media users.

Ben South travels outside Ghana in new photos. Photo source: bensouth

Source: Instagram

The content creator posted pictures from different locations abroad. He was dressed in a thick jacket and jeans, his hands tucked into his pockets, reflecting the cold weather in the country he was in.

The photos had thousands of likes and comments, with many Ghanaians expressing joy at seeing Ben South overseas. Fans viewed the trip as a sign of his success in the skit-making scene, praising his achievements in the comments section.

Ben South has recently gained prominence in the content creation space after numerous of his comedy videos went viral online. He recently collaborated with Sarkodie on a skit for the rapper’s new song 'No Sir', further cementing his place as one of the country’s top content creators in the country.

Ben South's trip triggers praise

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

tj_carter03 wrote:

"@bensouthofficial the red light district is around the corner!! Go and make yourself comfortable.😂"

jorge_245i said:

"BEN is about to come back to Ghana and chop all the girls."

davehammertv said:

"Ben South Nie .. Burger nie."

quecyofficial_ reacted:

"Menua ɛkwan no abuse."

tity_tonni said:

"Aw) nde Wo kotodwe mu."

Ben South's earnings as a content creator

Ben South travelling overseas is not a big surprise as the comic actor is cashing out from comedy.

In a recent report by YEN.com.gh, he discussed how lucrative the content creation space was and how kind it has been to him.

He disclosed that he has been able to buy himself a vehicle and live comfortably through content.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh