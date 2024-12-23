Ghanaian dancer Combos Man is nursing serious injuries after being involved in a grisly road accident which occurred after he had finished a performance on December 21

The dancer who survived the accident alongside one of his colleagues narrated his near-death experience online

The entertainer has rallied fans to pray for him as seeks to make a recovery from the multiple injuries sustained

Ghanaian dancer Combos Man had a close brush with death while riding a motorbike in Tanoso on December 21.

He had finished a dance performance with a few of his colleagues when the grisly accident occurred.

The accident left the Kumasi-based dancer nursing several critical injuries. In a post, Combos Man shared photos of himself at the hospital receiving treatment.

The accident seems to have affected his mobility, as he was spotted in a wheelchair with bandages on his head, hands and legs. On social media, Combos Man said,

"Guys, this is what happened to us yesterday, which is 21st December 2024 .. and it was a massive accident when I was riding my motorbike at Tanoso - Campus getting into an IPT traffic light 🙏🏻🙏🏻😭😭😭 u guys should pray for us."

Several content creators wished Combos Man well after his accident. However, Robest GH said he was disappointed in him for ignoring lessons from 2 pm's death and riding the motorbike that led to his accident.

Ghanaians react to Combos Man's accident

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Combos Man's grisly accident in Tanoso.

afro💙nhike said:

"Father, Nay the lord revive you ok. Never be upset 😭 we are all praying 🙏 for u, and with God, everything is possible. You are the whole world's priority. You will be fine, father. I promise u."

Success B wrote:

"God is keeping him alive for reason which will surely manifest in his life. #CombosMan Bro it is well with your Soul🙏."

Amos Pencillee Egyir remarked:

"Combos, God will save u, so keep calm 💯"

C Confion dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that C Confion, one of Dr Likee's renowned protégés, had passed away after a long battle with a disease.

Dr Likee subsequently issued a statement confirming C Confion's death after the latter passed away at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital on December 20.

Scores of Kumawood celebrities gathered at their deceased colleague's family home to commiserate with his family.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

