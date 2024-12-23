Lil Win, in a video, called out TikToker Olando Gossip over his recent criticisms of Ghanaian celebrities on social media

The Kumawood actor advised the TikToker to stop criticising celebrities and also travel abroad for a better life

Lil Win's remarks triggered mixed reactions from numerous fans in the comment section of his post

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Award-winning Kumawood actor Lil Win advised TikTok sensation Olando Gossip over his recent controversial remarks on social media.

Lil Win advises TikToker Olando Gossip after his recent criticisms of Ghanaian celebrities. Photo source: @officiallilwinwezzy and @olandogossip

Source: TikTok

Olando Gossip has gained popularity on social media with his criticisms of some Ghanaian celebrities he claimed were struggling and had lost their relevance in the entertainment industry.

In multiple TikTok videos, the popular TikToker advised several entertainers, including rapper Yaw Tog, Safo Newman, Strongman Burner and others, to quit their careers and follow in the footsteps of some colleagues to seek greener pastures abroad.

Olando Gossip's controversial opinions have garnered reactions from many Ghanaians, including actor Lil Win, who has responded.

Lil Win advises TikTok star Olando Gossip

In a TikTok video, Lil Win called out Olando for his remarks and advised him to stop criticising celebrities on social media as it was not beneficial to his growth as an individual.

The Kumawood actor urged Olando Gossip to join other prominent social media personalities like Archipalago and Captain Caesar abroad and focus on gaining meaningful job opportunities to better his finances and live a good life.

Lil Win added that the TikTok sensation needed to travel to foreign countries like the US, UK, and Canada to experience a different life from his current situation.

Below is the video of Lil Win advising TikTok sensation Olando Gossip:

Lil Win's remarks stir reactions

Lil Win's remarks about Olando Gossip triggered mixed reactions from some fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

Akua Adepa commented:

"Olando, it is up to you. Everyday, you tell people 😂😂to travel so Weezy says travel by force 😂😂😂."

Daniel Tardo said:

"Olando, you have a missed call 😂😂😂."

KING KWAME (GOD's CHILD) commented:

"I know why Lil Win is saying that tu kwan cos Olando likes talking of Akwantuo saaa🤭😂."

Rockksonlarteykea said:

"Did you travel before becoming successful?"

Dependt burnergh commented:

"He always advises people to travel outside, so I am happy that you advised him to travel too. It is over to you, Olando."

Momie165 said:

"Thank you for telling him this 😂😂😂😂. Anytime, he is telling people to travel, Olando, you too can travel 😂😂😂😂😂."

Lil Win pays tribute to C Confion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win paid tribute to his colleague C Confion following his passing on Friday, December 20, 2024.

The comic actor shared an old movie scene of himself with the late C Confion on his official social media account.

Lil Win also shared a heartfelt message, hailing the deceased comic actor's impressive acting skills.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh