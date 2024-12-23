A 41-year-old electrician, Jackson Ekow, has been charged with stealing power valued at Gh¢156,000

The Weija Circuit Court has granted Jackson Ekow, a 41-year-old electrician, bail to Gh¢12,000.00 and is expected to reappear on December 24, 2024.

Jackson Ekow, a sub-contractor for the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG), has been charged with stealing power valued at Gh¢156,000.00.

The prosecution, Chief Inspector Joseph Barabu, says Jackson Ekow, has illegal connected light to a storey building without recourse to ECG.

He is also charged with interfering with the electricity distribution meters belonging to ECG.

The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Joseph Barabu, told the court presided over by Joshua Caleb Abaidoo that in December 2022, the complainant, an officer of the Bortianor District Office of the ECG, had discovered that the caretaker of a 4-bedroom self-contained storey building at ‘Cassava farm’ in Accra had illegally connected electricity to the building without meters.

The ECG’s field monitoring team investigated the allegation and confirmed its illegality, thus disconnecting power to the building.

The caretaker failed to show up to the ECG office upon being invited to pay a penalty for the illegality and regularise their status with the company.

Instead, the caretaker engaged Jackson Ekow's services to reconnect the building's power without informing ECG.

Following Jackson Ekow’s arrest by the New Weija Police Command, the caretaker has fled and remains at large.

The Revenue Protection Manager for ECG Accra West Region, Dr Mark Owusu Ansah, told the media that persons engaging the services of persons who have not been authorised to work within its power supply and distribution system would be arrested and charged for the power they have stolen.

Tamale Court sentences one to prison

YEN.com.gh reported that the Tamale District Court 1 had sentenced an accused person, Wahab Shiraz, to a six-month prison term with hard labour without the option of a fine over an illegal power connection.

Wahab Shiraz, a resident of Bulpella in Tamale, was discovered engaging in illegal activities during a December 2023 NEDCo Mass Revenue Mobilisation Exercise.

