Cynthia Morrison, 279 Other NPP Members Expelled From The Party

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expelled 280 party members for various offences including disloyalty

Among the 280 party members is Cynthia Mamle Morrison, who decided to contest the 2024 election as an independent candidate

All those who had supported her political ambition had also been axed from the party and can no longer hold themselves as NPP members

The incumbent Member of Parliament for the Agona West constituency has been formally expelled from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) effective December 16, 2024.

Cynthia Mamle Morrison and 279 other party members in the Agona West constituency branch were expelled from the party.

The NPP says the expulsion of Cynthia Morrison and 279 other party members was in line with the party's constitution.

In a press release announcing the expulsion, the party noted that the decision was unanimously reached during an expanded constituency executive committee meeting on December 15, 2024.

The expelled members have been indefinitely banned from claiming to be party members.

They are also prohibited from taking any position within the party, attending or participating in any party meeting or activity and are barred from using party flags and insignias.

Cynthia Morrison’s expulsion resulted from her decision to contest the 2024 parliamentary election in Agona West as an independent candidate after losing the party’s primaries.

The others were expelled for joining or declaring support for other political parties during the run-up to the 2024 elections.

Others had supported independent candidate Cynthia Morrison in her parliamentary bid.

Alhaji Gibrine Tanko, the Constituency Chairman, communicated the decision in a December 16, 2024 statement.

The statement emphasised that the party’s constitution mandates such actions to maintain discipline and unity.

Cynthia Morrison contests as an independent

YEN.com.gh reported that the Agona West MP Cynthia Mamle Morrison plans to contest the Parliamentary election as an independent candidate after losing the New Patriotic Party primary.

Morrison lost her bid to represent the NPP after finishing 5th with 152 votes in the constituency's parliamentary primary, where she competed against four other candidates.

In a video shared by Angel FM, Morrison told residents of the constituency that she is going independent because she loves the people of Agona West.

Graphic Online reported that the MP said she was not concerned about who won the presidential election because her primary focus is being re-elected as Agona West's representative.

