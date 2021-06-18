Tsatsu Tsikata has said the Kufuor administration was obsessed with the idea of jailing him

That, according to him, was because of his closeness with former President Rawlings

The Kufuor administration, he said, was bent on wiping the legacy of the former late president in the country’s oil and gas industry

OUR MANIFESTO: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Tsatsu Tsikata says political pressure led to his incarceration in 2008.

The Accra Fast Track High Court in June 2008 sentenced the former Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) chief executive to five years imprisonment for wilfully causing financial loss to the State.

Kufuor, Akufo-Addo were determined to erase Rawlings legacy by jailing me - Tsatsu Tsikata

Source: Twitter

He was charged with three counts of wilfully causing financial loss of GHS230,000 (2.3 billion old Ghana cedis) to the State through a loan he guaranteed for Valley Farms, a private company, on behalf of GNPC and another count of misapplying public property.

Speaking in a recent interview on TV3, the renowned legal luminary said the judge who sat on his case was subjected to unbearable political pressure “to come to a certain decision at all cost.”

“In my case, there was no question about the fact that the political pressure from right up to the president level, the Attorney General at that time now President Akufo-Addo, President Kufuor. They were determined that I would have to go to jail,” he stated.

That determination, according to him, seemed to be based on the wish to demonstrate that certain things had not been done right under President Rawlings in the past.

Erasing Rawlings legacy

In an earlier YEN.com.gh report, Tsikata stated on the KSM show on Pan African TV that he became the target of the Kufuor administration because of his closeness with the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

He said the Kufuor administration had wanted to erase the legacies of Rawlings in the oil and gas industry.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen.com.gh