Gospel singer Empress Gifty broke down in tears as she spoke about her late mother, Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan, aka Agaga, and what she meant to her

She explained why she decided to show up to the final show of the year to host UTV's United Showbiz and when her mother passed on

The video got many people emotional as they sympathised with the gospel singer in the comment section

Sensational gospel singer Empress Gifty could not hold back her tears as she spoke about her deceased mother, Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan, on United Showbiz.

Empress Gifty cries on United Showbiz over the loss of her mother, Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan. Image Credit: @empress_gifty

Source: Instagram

Empress Gifty cries on United Showbiz

On the final episode of the year for UTV's United Showbiz, Empress Gifty noted that she wanted to be on the show to announce to all Ghanaians that she lost her mother a week ago.

The emotional singer noted that her mother fell ill. However, she acknowledged that if God willed it, so will He do it and indicated that there was a Bible verse she used to uplift her spirit.

"If we are talking about mothers, my mother is a mother. My mother is a mother. My spiritual mother. My confidant. She is everything to me," she said with a broken voice"

The Watch Me hitmaker noted that her mother would call and pray for her whenever she hosted United Showbiz.

She broke down in tears as she questioned her mother's whereabouts and whose prayers she needed before hosting United Showbiz's final show of 2024.

Empress Gifty announces her mother's passing

Reactions to Empress Gifty's emotional video

Many people in the comment section consoled Empress Gifty with condolence messages, while others opened up about the emotional struggle of losing a parent.

Others also wondered why she came on the show since she was mourning, as they encouraged her to take the time off.

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians:

ewuaraba1 said:

"Mmmm, I can only imagine how you’re feeling. Whenever I see someone lose their mother, it makes me panic at the thought of losing mine someday. I can’t even begin to comprehend how hard this must be for you.”

vickyzugah said:

"I always say the pain of losing a mother is everlasting. It doesn’t go! People told me time was going to heal the pain, it’s been two years and I still cry…They lied to me. May the Lord comfort us all 🙏."

starleyanimbediakoowusu said:

"It's painful for you to lose the one you close with 😢😢😢😭😭😭I can never forget the day I lots my father 😭😭😭😢😢😢."

evasanddrinks said:

"People have different ways of mourning and u won’t understand until it happens to u… at least she left home to a new environment and spoke to new people, it’s all therapeutic. She also took time to speak about her mom and it’s all part of celebration of life. May God console her❤️."

adwoa.commey.18 said:

"There is time to laugh, time to play and time to cry indeed….. May God be with you Gifty."

afrimav28 said:

"People don’t understand that, she is not just hosting a program but she is working. This is the time for her to work hard especially being the pillar of her family. I salute u for the courage and strength 🙌🙌🙌🔥."

United Showbiz final episode

Empress Gifty cries heavily and hugs McBrown

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nana Ama McBrown commiserated with gospel singer Empress Gifty upon her mother's passing, Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan.

In an emotional video, the gospel singer broke down in tears when the Kumawood star hugged and consoled her.

Ghanaians admired McBrown's maturity and applauded her in the comment section for putting their differences aside.

