Professor Agyeman-Duah disagrees with #FixTheCountry campaigners

He said Akufo-Addo cannot be blamed for the country’s mess

According to him, the mess began long before the president

The Chief Executive Officer of the John A. Kufuor Foundation has hit out at the #FixTheCountry campaigners, saying President Akufo-Addo didn’t create the challenges facing the country.

Speaking at a Media General forum on Thursday, June 10, 2021, Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah said without equivocation that the challenges being faced in the country weren’t created today.

CEO of JA Kufuor Foundation, Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah says Ghana’s challenges are not Akufo-Addo’s creation

“It is not the creation of President Akufo-Addo and his government. It began long ago and has encompassed all the leaderships and governments of this country,” he stated in a report sighted on 3news.com.

For Professor Agyeman-Duah, the challenges with the country will continue until radical measures are taken to address the central challenge of Ghana’s dependent economy.

How the #FixTheCountry started?

The #FixTheCountry conveners and some unhappy Ghanaians on Twitter have been venting their anger over what they say is the failure on the part of successive administrations to improve the lives of the citizenry through the hashtag, “Fixthecountry”.

Tens of thousands of posts have been made on social media highlighting some of the challenges with the Ghanaian economy.

The online protest had been trending for days amid rival campaigns highlighting the achievement of the Akufo-Addo administration.

Court victory

It will be recalled conveners of the social media protest were set to hit the street on May 9, 2021, YEN.com.gh earlier reported.

They wrote to the police to notify them of their intention to storm the streets of the capital in demand of an end to the excruciating hardships in the country.

The police, however, secured an ex parte injunction against the massive demonstration.

The campaigners filed an application at the Supreme Court seeking to set aside the order of the High Court.

The Supreme Court’s ruling on Tuesday, 8 June 2021, paves the way for the organisers to go ahead with the demonstration.

“Demonstration is one of the ways Ghanaians speak and it must lead to something better so we are still planning and when that happens, Ghanaians will know,” Oliver Barker-Vormawor, one of the conveners of the movement told Starr103.5FM.

