An Accra High Court has denied the bail application of three suspected Chinese illegal miners bail

The three are standing trial with the notorious galamsey Queen pin, Aisha Huang, for engaging in the illegal mining menace

The prosecution, led by the Attorney General, is expected to present eight witness statements and 18 other documents to the court

The Attorney General’s Department has indicated its readiness to prosecute the Aisha Huang case to its logical conclusion.

This follows the denial of a bail application for three suspected Chinese illegal miners standing trial for engaging in the menace.

L-R: Attorney General Godfred Dame and suspected notorious illegal miner Aisha Huang Image Credit: @GhanaMlnr

Source: Facebook

The three believed to be accomplices of En Huang, popularly known as Aisha Huang, were remanded into the custody of the National Investigation Bureau pending the final determination of their case.

The facts of the case presented by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame, said following the arrest of the suspects, receipts of the purchase of mining concessions were found in their possession. He also added that WhatsApp conversations amongst them point to their involvement in illegal mining activities in the country.

The three suspects, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges, with the plea of a Vietnamese national postponed to a later date because the court had no interpreter on standby.

The court, presided by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo in its ruling, adjourned the case for a week to allow the prosecution to file its remaining documents.

We'll Assemble 8 Witnesses And Rely On 18 Other Documents For Aisha Huang Trial - Godfred Dame

Meanwhile, the prosecution led by the Attorney General signalled the readiness of the government to fast-track the prosecution of Aisha Huang and others on trial for the illegal mining menace.

In this regard, it says it will assemble eight witnesses and rely on 18 other documents by October 24, when the case management conference for the Aisha Huang case is expected to begin.

Speaking to the media shortly after court proceedings, Mr Dame said the state is ready to conduct the trial daily.

“In respect of Aisha Huang, we have filed most of the documents to be relied on, we have filed witness statement of four witnesses. We only need to file about four more,” he said.

Aisha Huang and the three others are facing charges for engaging in illegal mining and selling minerals without a license.

Subsequently, on September 16, 2022, the state filed four new charges against her, including undertaking a mining operation without a licence, facilitating the participation of persons engaged in a mining operation, illegal employment of foreign nationals and entering Ghana while prohibited from re-entry.

Aisha Huang: How Chinese Illegal Miner Re-Entered Ghana And Secured Ghana Card

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported how Aisha Huang made the news on Monday, September 5, 2022, after it emerged that she was in court for sneaking back into Ghana.

Aisha Huang was arrested and deported from Ghana in 2018 when security forces uncovered her destructive illegal mining activities, popularly called galamsey.

But she is reported to have returned to Ghana through Togo, strategically shuttling between the two countries.

Source: YEN.com.gh