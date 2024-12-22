Ghanaian forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku could make an early return from injury after being spotted in the gym

The talented forward is recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury he sustained while on international duty

Issahaku, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season, could recover ahead of the scheduled time

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has taken early steps on his way to making full recovery following an ACL injury.

The Ghana and Leicester City winger suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in November, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

Issahaku has already undergone surgery as part of his treatment, but last week, he was spotted involved in movement exercises.

Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku begins early injury recovery at Leicester City. Photo: Twitter/ @owuraku_ampofo.

In photos shared on social media, the 20-year-old forward was in a gym using the mobility machines before stepping into the pool to stretch his legs.

Issahaku's recent training photos have sparked rumours of an early comeback.

The young winger has been a key figure for the Premier League returnees and his injury was a big blow for the Foxes.

The Ghanaian winger sealed a permanent move to Leicester City in the summer transfer window following an outstanding run during his time on loan.

Issahaku scored six goals and delivered 13 assists as the former Premier League champions secured a quick return to the top flight, per Transfermarkt.

Issahaku hopes for early return

The Leicester City winger is delighted with the progress of his recovery after hitting the gym.

The former Steadfast FC and Sporting Lisbon winger is hopeful of a swift return after his ACL injury.

He posted on Instagram: " Alhamdulilah. Still praying."

Issahaku added photos of his personal recovery session along with the caption.

Issahaku undergoes successful surgery

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has undergone a successful surgery following his anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The Ghana winger suffered the injury while playing for the Black Stars during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola in Luanda. A game that ended 1-1, leading to Ghana's failure to qualify for AFCON 2025.

Following Issahaku's return to the King Power stadium, it was disclosed that the winger had suffered a serious injury.

