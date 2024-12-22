Talented English-Ghanaian duo Josh Acheampong and Tyrique George have been promoted to the Chelsea senior team

The English-born youngsters have been impressive for the Blues in Europe this season, starring in the Conference League

Acheampong, who played for England at the U17 World Cup in 2023, has been handed a five-year deal by the club

Ghana prospects Josh Acheampong and Tyrique George have been promoted to the first team of Chelsea.

Both players, born in England to Ghanaian parents, were officially inducted into the senior team after impressive performances in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Acheampong was rewarded with a new five-year deal before Chelsea's game against Shamrock Rovers in midweek.

Ghanaian duo Josh Acheampong and Tyrique George promoted to Chelsea's first team by Enzo Maresca. Photo: Twitter/ @ChelseaFC.

The England youth internationals joined the London club from the developmental stages, growing through the ranks.

However, manager Enzo Maresca decided to make the first team players and provided them with their own lockers in the dreams room.

"Tyrique George and Josh Acheampong, who joined Chelsea at the Under-8 age group, have now officially been inducted into the Men's first team," the club shared on social media.

Meanwhile, both players started and lasted the entire duration as the Blues thumped Shamrock Rovers to finish top of the Conference League table.

The English-Ghanaian duo are expected to make the team for Sunday's Premier League game against Everton at Goodison Park.

Acheampong proud of Chelsea journey

Acheampong expressed excitement after signing a new contract with the club, claiming he is proud of his journey at the club.

"It’s been an up-and-down journey," said Acheampong, as quoted by the club's official website. "Football is not always plain sailing.

"The downs have helped me get to this point, and at the moment, I’m on a high, so it’s really good. It means a lot to sign a new contract, especially because I’ve been here so long.

"To continue the journey is a really proud moment for me and my family. The whole time my family are saying how excited they are for me, and I’m happy I can share it with them."

