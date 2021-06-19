. Hajia4reall shows her love for Manchester United

. The Instagram queen flaunted her beauty in Manchester United jersey

. Her photos have caught the attention of her fans

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghanaian socialite, Mona Montrage, popularly known, as Hajia4reall has stunned social media users.

The Instagram queen turned musician has proven that she is indeed one of the beautiful celebrities in Ghana.

Hajia4reall has been dazzling her fans on social media with her sweet photos.

Hajia4reall causes traffic in fresh photos; flaunts beauty in Manchester United jersey (Photo credit: Instagram/Hajia4reall)

Source: Instagram

Now, she has decided to get her fans talking with her fresh photos.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Hajia4reall is captured showing her love for English giants, Manchester United.

From the photos, she wore Manchester United jersey customized with her name.

She complimented her looks with a skin-tight jeans.

Her caption read, "Special Man United striker 9."

The photos have attracted some reactions from her loyal fans.

@b.o.r.n_b.a.d_: "Lovely."

@_iloveyourdaughter: "United forever."

@topsha_sparta: "Man u."

@hannie_tvstar: "Mine."

@iddris.g: "Fire United."

Meanwhile, in addition to setting international records, Ghanaian singer Gyakie is pretty good at dancing.

In the Michael Dzamesi-directed video for the song Whine, off her SEED EP, she shows off a few of her dancing moves.

The video has attracted a lot of remarks. Find below a sample of comments. Bernard Okyere Lartey:

"I won’t talk much ,,, jxt waiting for sumtin bigger Ur uniqueness is so surreal ❤️,, Gyakie my mind dey for u but this time around u aa taken us to different levels." Pinax Gh: "They Said they See Rihanna In Gyakie, i Told them I See Gyakie in Rihanna ."

Odartey GH TV: "Gyakie is the Ghanaian female artiste who will bring the Grammy to Ghana Mark it" Kuldoxy:

"Gyaaakiiiiee! Finally, d wait has come 2 an end. Where is my "FOREVER" generation??? Here is another one!"

Solomon Amoasi: "I quite remember telling DJ advisor that Gyakie is gonna blow because the first time I heard her voice on radio, it was so ear soothing and lovely . RIP Dj advisor , #Don't push me , I'll go my self . YOUR GIRL MADE IT !!!."

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen