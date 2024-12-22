Ghanaian actor and skit maker, C Confion's death has dealt a major blow to his friends and family

The Kumawood actor was reported dead on Friday, December 20, 2024, at KATH, where he had been hospitalised for a few days

The father of the young actor has publicly reacted to his son's death in an interview with a Kumasi-based content creator

Father of Ghanaian Kumawood actor and skit maker, C Confion, has broken his silence over his son's untimely death.

The young actor, known in private life as Bright Owusu, was reported dead on Friday, December 20, 2024, following a short illness.

C Confion reportedly died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi days after he was hospitalized.

His demise has sent shockwaves through Ghana's entertainment scene with many industry players eulogising the young actor.

C Confion's death devastates friends and family

C Confion's death has also dealt a devasting blow to his family who are reeling in pain over the loss of their loved one.

The Kumawood actor's father, Mr Bright said his son's death was painful and heartbreaking.

He further thanked his friends and colleagues in the movie industry, particularly Dr Likee, also known as Ras Nene, for supporting and guiding his son.

C Confion had reportedly been battling a chronic disease for many years and according to Mr Bright, Dr Likee and his crew did their best to help.

"From day one that my son was admitted at the KATH, Dr Likee and his group never neglected him. They were always at the hospital with my son. They have done everything humanely possible to him. They showed great love and care towards my son. They have even suffered on him more than me, his father," he said.

Below is the video of C Confion's father speaking about his son's death.

Details of C Confion's illness emerge.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported previously that details of C Confion's illness emerged following his demise in the early hours of Friday, December 20, 2024.

The Ghanaian actor explained in an old video that he was battling a persistent cough that caused him dizziness and weight loss.

While doctors at KATH are yet to provide details of his death, the resurfaced video indicated what the likely cause of death might be.

