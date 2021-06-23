. AJ Pretty has taken over the internet with her latest photos

. In the photos, the young actress flaunted her natural beauty

. She is one of the fast-rising actresses at the moment

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Fast-rising actress, AJ Pretty is really leaving no stone unturned on social media.

AJ Pretty is not going to allow the fame she has to slide by as she is doing everything possible to maintain it.

She has released a new set of photos proving that she is indeed one of the beautiful screen goddesses in the country at the moment.

AJ Pretty: Dr. Likee's 'girl' flaunts her eye-popping beauty in 7 photos (Photo credit: Instagram/AJ Pretty)

Source: Instagram

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, AJ Pretty is spotted wearing a blue-black outfit.

She complimented her beauty with a lovely hairstyle.

From the photos, she was on a seat as she posed beautifully for the camera.

The photos have attracted massive reactions from social media users.

@mrkeys23: "AJ nieee I love you ruff."

@gabrieljesusprodigal: "Nice Swty."

@dre_toon: "Pretty girl."

@_odenehogyan_: "This girl is really born naturally beautiful."

@malik_richbadd: "You didn’t go the Dubai some?."

Swipe for more:

Multiple award-winning dancehall star, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, famed as Shatta Wale, has been spotted in a new photo without any trousers on.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ayoo hitmaker was seen standing in what looked like a plush apartment as he was captured by the camera unawares.

The dancehall star was seen wearing just a white t-shirt and complemented it with jewelry and a pair of sunglasses while holding headphones, but one thing was missing.

Shatta Wale was captured in the photo without a pair of jeans on and he looked kind of awkward as he beamed with smiles.

The outspoken musician gave an explanation to his latest fashion sense and indicated that it was very deliberate.

Shatta Wale said some of his critics had complained about his jeans by claiming it was not authentic so he took them off.

He shared the photo on his Instagram page and captioned it: "Since they say fake , Now dierrr no jeans ooo cheers #HYLYF."

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen News