Kuami Eugene has shared a photo of his father, Alex Marfo, on social media

The singer shared the photo with a story to celebrate his dad on Fathers Day

The post comes weeks after a man claimed to be the father of the young man

Highlife sensation Kuami Eugene, known in private life as Eugene Marfo, has shared a photo of his father, Alex Marfo, on social media.

The photo shared by Eugene on Sunday, June 20, 2021, was to celebrate his dad as the world marked Fathers Day.

From the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Eugene's father was spotted holding a microphone and standing in front of a band and singing.

Captioning the photo, Kuami Eugene who referred to his father as a legend indicated that his father once into music.

Because he (father) was not successful in that, he had discouraged him (Eugene) from doing music but according to the singer, he had learnt from his father's mistakes and has improved on them by God's grace.

He wished his father a long life adding that all he (Eugene) has belonged to them.

"Happy Father’s Day To The Legend Mr Alex Marfo. I get why you didn’t want me to do music. Because you didn’t make it in that area, there was a need to protect me from going to that area too. Buh thank God learning from you helped me correct all the mistakes you made . Live long Daddy, for all I have and will ever achieve is for both of Us. The Original RockStar !!!!!," he said.

History of Fathers Day

While it had been celebrated in different forms over the years, Fathers Day as it is today was founded by Sonora Smart Dodd.

Sonora Smart Dodd had suggested her father's birthday of June 5 for the celebration but it was pushed to the third Sunday of June.

It has been celebrated like that since 1910 with some countries even declaring the day as a holiday.

Kuami Eugene's 'father' saga

The Fathers Day post of Kuami Eugene comes just a few weeks after a man claiming to be the singer's father popped up on social media.

In a series of videos, the man had claimed Eugene had ignored him after several attempts to link up.

But in an interview with YEN.com.gh, Kuami Eugene rejected the claim by the man who said he was Kofi Boakye.

According to the musician, he did not know the Boakye man from anywhere.

