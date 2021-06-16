Thomas Partey has flaunted his parents in a new photo

Partey's parents attended the launch of his foundation on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Partey was recently in the news following an issue of his absence from camp ahead of a friendly game

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Black Stars player, Thomas Partey has shared a photo of his proud parents at the launch of his foundation.

The photo on Instagram shows his parents at the launch of his foundation at Somanya on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

Partey's foundation seeks to create chances for young people in the town of his birth.

The photo shows his parents staring into the camera, with the father having a smiling face. The Black Stars player thanked the people who attended the launch of his special project.

"It has been a complicated year, but this pandemic reminded us to live in the present, so we really have to enjoy every little moment," reads the caption of his post.

"I am grateful to celebrate my birthday surrounded by my family and friends."

Partey was recently in the news after the news went around that he was absent from the Black Stars camp ahead of the team's friendly match clash with Morroco.

However, it was made clear that the player had sought permission to be recused from the squad so as to enable him to attend to a pressing family emergency.

Source: Yen