Kuami Eugene says he will become Ghana's next music legend

He reckons in some years to come, he will be seen in the same light as legends like Amakye Dede, Daddy Lumba, and Kojo Antwi

Eugene recently stated that he won't be surprised if he wins the Artiste of the Year award for the second time at the VGMAs

Kuami Eugene has set his sights on achieving the legendary status of the likes of Amakye Dede, Kojo Antwi, and Daddy Lumba.

In a new interview with KMJ of Joy Prime, he stated that he knows he will not forever be an artiste in demand but he is pretty confident of being accorded the same level of respect the aforementioned artistes enjoy.

Kuami Eugene: I will be on the same level as Daddy Lumba, Kojo Antwi, and Amakye Dede. Photo source: Facebook (Daddy Lumba, Amakye Dede, Kojo Antwi and Kuami Eugene)

He said that there will be a period when he will take time off to be a family man but, "I will feel good because I will be a legend… I’m still the Rockstar I mean Ghana will never get another Kuami Eugene like how there’s no Daddy Lumba, Dada KD, Amakye Dede, and Kojo Antwi."

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Dollar On You artiste had bragged about the high possibility of continuing his reign as the Artiste of the Year at the upcoming Ghana Music Awards after winning the bragging rights in the previous year.

“It won’t be much of news because most of the songs you are enjoying have the Kuami Eugene effect on it….My numbers are growing every day and I am topping charts,” Eugene said.

He however indicated that he would be okay with the fact that he misses the award and it goes to another artiste because according to him, whoever would win the Artiste of The Year category worked hard for it in the year under review.

