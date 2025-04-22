Construction work has resumed on the Ho bypass dual carriageway, bringing renewed hope to residents and commuters in the Volta Region

The 10.5-kilometre road project is expected to significantly ease inner-city traffic in Ho and improve road safety

Community members voice optimism but urge timely completion and transparency in execution

Construction on the long-awaited 10.5-kilometre Ho bypass is back underway, a development that’s being welcomed by residents, transport operators, and local business owners who’ve long called for an alternative to Ho’s congested inner-city roads.

Stretching from the Sokode Etoe Roundabout to the Ho-Denu highway at Ipalco, the bypass will reroute heavy traffic, especially commercial trucks travelling between Accra and Aflao, away from the city centre. For locals, this is more than a traffic solution; it's a long-overdue lifeline.

The contractor working on the Ho Bypass Dual Carriageway is back on site, with construction resuming and expected to ease traffic woes. Image: wiratgasem

Strategic bypass to reduce traffic in Ho

The planned route cuts through areas critical to daily life and education, passing by the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), Ho Technical University, and several growing business zones like Power House and Dave. Residents say the bypass, once completed, will ease both travel and economic activities.

“I drive through the Ho-Aflao route every day, and getting stuck in town traffic wastes time and fuel,” said Yaw Obeng, a commercial driver. “This bypass, if done properly, will change everything.”

Construction includes dual carriageways with asphalt surfaces, drainage infrastructure, pedestrian walkways, street lighting, and a new roundabout at the Mirage intersection to improve traffic flow.

Madam Esi Dabla, an entrepreneur near Ho Technical University, is optimistic about the project’s potential impact. “We hope to see more foot traffic and customers once the work picks up. , but only if it’s consistent and doesn’t stall again.”

Past delays leave room for skepticism

The Ho bypass project, first initiated in 2016, was hampered by financial constraints that brought construction to a halt, leaving residents disillusioned. While limited progress was made—such as bitumen surfacing between Sokode Etoe and Mirage, the effort quickly lost momentum, deepening community skepticism.

Youth activist Bright Kwabla emphasised the importance of keeping the project on track. “This isn’t about politics anymore. It’s about our future. Good roads mean safer travel and more jobs. We want continuity, not campaign promises.”

A symbol of progress—if completed

With machinery already clearing the road corridor, stakeholders are calling for more transparency and regular updates. Richmond Kporha, another driver in the region, summed up the community’s hopes: “It’s not just a road. It’s about faster ambulances, better business, and not losing hours every week to traffic. Let’s get it done this time.”

While the bypass is reportedly fully funded by the government and scheduled for completion in 24 months, residents are watching closely, expecting not just pavement, but progress.

Residents jubilate over news on the resumption of the Ho Bypass dual carriageway construction. The key project is expected to ease traffic congestion and improve access to the Volta Regional capital.

