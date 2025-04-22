Chief Justice: Host Of Ekosiisen Laments Suspension Of Gertrude Torkornoo
- The host of Asempa FM's Ekosiisen show has reacted to the suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo
- In a video, he lamented that the move to suspend the Chief Justice might set a bad precedent
- Netizens who reacted to the video have shared varied opinions on the views expressed by the journalist
Philip Osei Bonsu, popularly known as OB, has reacted to the suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo by President John Mahama.
In a video, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the host of the Ekosiisen programme on Asempa FM, while discussing the issue, said he hoped the suspension had not been done.
"For me, and for where I sit, I wish this did not happen, especially when it is about the head of an arm of government."
He lamented that this might urge successive governments to go down a similar path in the future.
Details of the suspension
Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo's suspension followed three separate petitions seeking her removal from office.
The decision to suspend was taken in consultation with the Council of State and announced on April 22.
Following a review of Torkornoo's responses to the petitions and further consultations, the presidency stated that Mahama determined that there was a substantial case against her.
Consequently, a five-member committee has been set up under Article 146(6) to investigate the matter.
Petitions against Torkonoo
Already, President Nana Akufo-Addo had dismissed a similar petition against Torkornoo filed by Stephen Kwaku Asare, citing a lack of merit.
That petition accused the Chief Justice of misconduct and incompetence, specifically alleging irregularities in panel reconstitution, among others.
Reactions to Gertrude Tokornoo's suspension
Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared their opinions on the suspension.
Ephraim Nimboge wrote:
"So Akufo-Addo can deliberately be wrong, but John Mahama is not entitled to be wrong? What kind of unprincipled behavior is that?"
Tetteh Wayo Julius stated:
"Where were you guys when Charlotte Osei was removed from office the same way? With that, you guys wished for it, right? Hypocrites! What makes you think NPP has the power to do certain things, but NDC can't?"
Dimmie Ibrahim wrote:
"You people are the most dishonest hypocrites in this space. Give us break."
Kojo Smart lamented:
"OB, you can relocate to Togo if you don't like it. Due process is at work but NPP and it's appendages are not happy because their plans to have this partisan CJ skew cases in the corrupt erstwhile government appointees favour are being stifled."
Gertrude Tokornoo responds to Mahama
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has submitted her preliminary response to President John Mahama following petitions seeking her removal from office.
Her response is meant to be considered as part of the consultation process with the Council of State.
Gertrude Torkornoo, in a letter addressed to the President last week, had requested copies of the petitions seeking her removal as Chief Justice.
