Video pops up of young policeman shot by robbers jamming to Sarkodie's song

A video has emerged of General Constable Emmanuel Osei, a policeman who lost his life in an armed robbery attack jamming to Sarkodie's song, Coachella, featuring Kwesi Arthur.

In a video posted on Twitter seen by YEN.com.gh, Osei is seen 'feeling' himself as the song plays in the background.

Efia Tenge, Greater Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer disclosed that Osei, with police service number G/C 58449 was a member of the National SWAT Unit.

On the day of his death, he was guarding a Nissan van with registration number GT 8592 which belongs to a company called Montran. The vehicle was attacked by armed robbers leading to the death of Osei.

The police found the bullion van parked in the centre of a road around the Adedenko Timber Market.

In other news, a disturbed police officer has been speaking in the aftermath of the killing of one of his colleagues who was escorting a bullion van on Monday, June 14, 2021.

Speaking to Adom FM on condition of anonymity as reported by Ghanaweb, the concerned police recounted his experience escorting bullion vans.

“This bullion van escort work is very life-threatening,” he stated, noting that one has to be extremely cautious and alert by taking his or her security into his own hands because no adequate provisions are made.

The police officer who has been with the service for over two decades added that: “There are times you will 'cock' these weapons and they won’t even fire.”

