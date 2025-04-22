Maurice Ampaw has reignited his feud with Rev Owusu Bempah, criticising his frequent political prophecies and church fundraising tactics

The lawyer accused Bempah of exploiting vulnerable church members and failing to complete a church building despite decades in ministry

He revealed that only 18 out of 100 members responded to a GH¢1,000 donation appeal during a televised service

Popular Ghanaian legal practitioner and media personality Maurice Ampaw has slammed Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu Bempah in the latest exchange of their ongoing feud.

Speaking on his Mmra Ne Abrabo Mu Nsem show on Movement TV, the controversial lawyer criticised the founder and General Overseer of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International church for constantly prophesying about electoral outcomes and the deaths of prominent people in the country.

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw slams Rev Owusu-Bempah in their ongoing feud.

The outspoken lawyer suggested that Rev Owusu Bempah was a crook who takes advantage of vulnerable people in society.

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw said he recently came across the popular man of God's church service on television, where he asked 100 people to pay GH¢1,000 each as an offertory contribution.

However, he said only 18 people paid the amount Owusu Bempah demanded, describing it as a crude way for him to cash out from his numerous church members.

"He's always seeing prophecies about people and not himself. After he insulted me, I decided to monitor his church service on TV. After preaching for a few minutes, he said he wanted 100 people to donate GH¢1,000 each. He wanted to raise GH¢100,000, but the people did not show up—he only had 18 people. He cashed GH¢18,000. He later reduced it to GH¢500, GH¢200, GH¢100, and GH¢50," he said.

Owusu Bempah's new church building

He further alleged that Rev Owusu Bempah has been collecting money from his congregants for over 40 years to build a church without anything tangible to show for it.

According to Lawyer Ampaw, the former Vice President, Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, donated 1,000 bags of cement to support the construction of Bempah’s new church. However, the project was still at the foundation level.

"Almost all the pastors in Ghana have completed their church projects, but Owusu Bempah’s has remained stalled despite over 40 years in ministry. You still operate in a wooden structure. You can't complete a common church building. You are always launching appeals for funds. What exactly have you been doing with the money? If the charity commission were functioning properly in this country, he would have been questioned," he said.

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw sends a word of caution to Richard Nii-Armah Quaye.

Maurice Ampaw warns Bills' founder

