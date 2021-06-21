Ruth of Date Rush fame did not have the best of days at the show's Reunion edition

The pretty lady, after showing that one of the male participants of the show was hitting on her, fell down while descending a flight of stairs

The video has since gone viral with many people trying to side with her

Ruth, one of the female participants of the dating reality TV show, Date Rush, has been caught on camera in a 'slip and fall' encounter while storming off the stage.

In the video that has since gone viral and has been sighted by YEN.com.gh, a rather livid Ruth who was trying to make a point, was seen speeding off the stage.

Information gathered from the show had it that Ruth tried exposing a male participant of the show who despite having a date, tried hitting on her as well.

She took out her phone to show chats between the guy and herself to prove she was not lying about the claims.

Following the revelation, she decided to walk off the stage because things were starting to heat up.

In her attempt to do that, she walked to the male participant to rain insults on him and proceeded to descend a flight of stairs.

But the heel she wore, 'disappointed' as she missed a step and it sent her tumbling to the floor just at the end of the stairs.

She was helped up by some of the in-house viewers of the show as the camera panned in her direction.

