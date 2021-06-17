A lady seen in a video having fun with late Constable Emmanuel Osei has spoken about his demise

The lady indicated that she had missed the slain policeman and wanted him to come back to her

Constable Emmanuel Osei was killed in a broad daylight robbery attack on a bullion van

Late Constable Emmanuel Osei, the policeman who was shot to death at James Town, a suburb of Accra, has been sighted in a throwback video that has resurfaced following his demise.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the slain policeman was seen spending some time with a pretty lady at an undisclosed location that looked like a restaurant.

The duo appeared to be enjoying each other's company as they were seen playfully recording themselves to capture the moment.

It would appear the lady recorded the video and shared it after news of the policeman's death was reported.

A caption of the video which is breaking the hearts of social media users read: "Kobby I Miss you, pls come back"

The video is currently going viral on social media with people commenting on it and mourning with the bereaved family over the huge loss.

Constable Emmanuel Osei and a petty trader, Madam Afia Badu, lost their lives in a daylight robbery on a bullion van that was making rounds in town doing pick-ups.

The policeman who served as the escort onboard the van was shot and killed instantly with the driver also sustaining some bullet wounds.

Madam Afia Badu, who was a witness to the crime, unfortunately, lost her life during the robbery after she was hit by what is believed to be a stray bullet.

Last WhatsApp message

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the last WhatsApp Display Picture (DP) of the policeman killed in the daylight robbery attack at Korle-Bu has popped up and broken many hearts on social media.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, late Constable Emmanuel Osei was telling his friends that everyone was going to die someday and that no one would live this world alive.

The cryptic message the late policeman left came to the forefront a day after his unfortunate demise following a robbery attack.

