Ghanaian SHS Graduate Cries Out As Parent Send Her To Côte d'Ivoire For Further Studies, Video
- A video of a Ghanaian lady expressing her frustration after arriving in Côte d'Ivoire has got people talking
- After arriving in the country for further studies, the lady lamented that she was struggling due to the language barrier
- Many people who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions regarding her concerns
A young Ghanaian lady has opened up about her ordeal in Côte d'Ivoire after relocating to the neighbouring country to further her education.
In a video that has since gone viral on TikTok, the young lady stated that her parents made the decision to study in Côte d'Ivoire.
Looking visibly sad, the lady said living in Côte d'Ivoire as a student is challenging because she cannot speak French.
"I went to class today, and I had difficulty getting along because I don't understand French. I am very outspoken, but I am currently unable to chat with people here. I have become a stranger."
The video concluded with the lady urging her loved ones to remember in prayers.
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 1000 likes and 200 comments
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians react to the lady's concerns
Social media users who took to the video's comment section wondered why Côte d'Ivoire was chosen for the lady as the country to further education.
khakie latez commented:
"So ur parents mean ivory coast education is better Dan Ghana own ana."
Winifred commented:
"Now you want to come , when you were at Yesu mmo you never took French serious."
MÇ Løvër replied:
"I'm a Ghanaian but I stay in lvory coast (port bouet - Anani) can we be friends."
Mumin added:
"Please why such decision from your parents? What exactly do they want you to study?"
SirLimit reacted:
"I was born in Ivory Coast n after my studies there, I was brought to Ghana to further my education. initially I struggled with the English, but know all is OK. I'm a proud bilingual."
Ivorian lady speaks Twi
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an Ivorian lady is trending after a video of her speaking Twi went viral on social media.
In a video, she first spoke French but then switched to Twi, all in a bid to prove her admiration for Ghana.
She then admonished Ghanaians to eat Acheke, a popular delicacy consumed by both Ghanaians and Ivorians.
