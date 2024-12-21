A suspected serial killer has been lynched by an angry mob at Adum-Dominase in the Mpohor Fiase District

The murder of a mobile money vendor in the community reportedly triggered the mob’s actions

The police have launched an investigation into the circumstances leading to the lynching of the alleged serial killer

An angry mob at Adum-Dominase, a small farming community in the Mpohor Fiase District, has lynched a suspected serial killer.

The victim, Joseph Ankomah, an undertaker, was killed on Thursday, December 19, 2024, following allegations of ritual murders.

A suspected serial killer has been lynched by an angry mob at Adum-Dominase after a woman went missing

Source: Getty Images

Citi News reported that the mob found bloodstains and blood-soaked clothes at his home.

The mob’s actions were reportedly triggered by the murder of Diana Asante, a 22-year-old mobile money vendor.

Asante had gone missing on December 17, 2024, and was discovered three days later, wrapped in a bedspread.

Ankomah was also known as a food vendor in the area. He reportedly confessed to the killings under duress and alleged that two prominent individuals in the district had contracted him to kill.

Ankomah reportedly said some unnamed persons had sought blood and vital organs for ritual purposes for a fee.

The police have since launched an investigation into the circumstances leading to the lynching.

Source: YEN.com.gh