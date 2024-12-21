Suspected Serial Killer Lynched At Adum-Dominase After Being Accused Of Ritual Murders
- A suspected serial killer has been lynched by an angry mob at Adum-Dominase in the Mpohor Fiase District
- The murder of a mobile money vendor in the community reportedly triggered the mob’s actions
- The police have launched an investigation into the circumstances leading to the lynching of the alleged serial killer
An angry mob at Adum-Dominase, a small farming community in the Mpohor Fiase District, has lynched a suspected serial killer.
The victim, Joseph Ankomah, an undertaker, was killed on Thursday, December 19, 2024, following allegations of ritual murders.
Citi News reported that the mob found bloodstains and blood-soaked clothes at his home.
The mob’s actions were reportedly triggered by the murder of Diana Asante, a 22-year-old mobile money vendor.
Asante had gone missing on December 17, 2024, and was discovered three days later, wrapped in a bedspread.
Ankomah was also known as a food vendor in the area. He reportedly confessed to the killings under duress and alleged that two prominent individuals in the district had contracted him to kill.
Ankomah reportedly said some unnamed persons had sought blood and vital organs for ritual purposes for a fee.
The police have since launched an investigation into the circumstances leading to the lynching.
SHS students arrested for lynching spiritualist
Two Twifo Praso Senior High School students were arrested over the death of a spiritualist.
The spiritualist had accused one of them of stealing a phone from a fellow student.
The incident caused tensions in the Twifo Praso community, but Ghana Police Service personnel calmed the situation.
Chief saves man caught with married woman
YEN.com.gh reported that Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso, the Paramount Chief of Bole Traditional Area, banished a man for sleeping with several married women in Bole.
Angry community members had initially planned to lynch him.
In a similar incident in the Western Region, people accused of stealing three goats had their heads shaved after being caught.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.