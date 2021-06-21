Bishop Dag Heward-Mills has written an official apology letter to the Asantehene

The preacher indicated that the said audio with his voice allegedly insulting the Asante monarch was shared by people who wanted to close his church down

An audio went viral and it was purported to have the voice of the man of God raining insults on Osei Tutu II

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, the founder of Lighthouse Chapel International, has rendered an apology to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II after an audio of him purportedly insulting the monarch was leaked.

In a letter sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram believed to be the official apology, the renowned man of God indicated that the audio was culled from a sermon he preached 20 years ago.

He indicated that the sermon popped up and was being circulated by "some persons who have previously declared that they will maliciously cause our churches in Kumasi to be closed down".

The well-known preacher then rendered an official apology to the Asantehene and added that he deeply regretted that his words from decades ago had come back to "offend the honourable institution".

Dag Heward-Mills then spelled out the many good works of Otumfuo Osei Tutu and said his good works were evident for all to see.

Excerpts of the apology letter read: “I am deeply saddened that a message I shared at a conference, nearly 20 years ago, has been taken out of its context and circulated by persons who have previously declared that they will maliciously cause our churches in Kumasi to be closed down”.

“I wish to apologise to His Majesty, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, for any disrespect, insult or harm caused him or his royal court. Please accept my profound apologies for the statements I made,”

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a sermon the Lighthouse pastor preached in which he was heard criticising the Asantehene went viral and offended his subjects.

Many people took to social media with vile and jabbed the man of God over his words and for speaking against the Asante monarch who is revered globally.

In the said audio, Heward-Mills preached about kingship and used the Asantehene as an example, questioning his impact and legacy beyond the yearly celebrations of his reign.

