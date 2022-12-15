A young lady's recent academic achievement has been hailed by many on social media after it surfaced

@DedaSekani took to her Twitter timeline to share that she completed her master's degree in Management and Business Analytics

Many netizens who saw the post took to the comments section to applaud the young woman on her latest feat

A gorgeous damsel has recently received massive love on social media upon completion of her post-graduate degree.

Pretty lady wearing black with her graduation hat, DedaSekani in white dress and in her graduation gown Photo credit: @DedaSekani

Source: Twitter

The Twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of @DedaSekani had her sharing gorgeous photos from her graduation ceremony and revealing that her master's program was on Management and Business Analytics.

Her actual post online read;

Msc. Management and Business Analytics bagged!

Her beauty coupled with her brilliance got many social media users reacting to the post. At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 400 retweets with 28 quote tweets and 4,472 likes.

Netizens hail the pretty master's degree holder

@ChineduArc commented:

Congratulations Deda hope to smile like this by September, you need to carry me along in the Management

@FBantsman replied:

Congratulations Aunty More wins coming your way IJN

@MiraKehinde prayed:

Dear God, this type make I see am make I dey happy

From @Justin_ug:

Congratulations stranger. This is a big one. Now go and make that

@awuapila commented:

Congratulations! I am so proud of your achievement. Keep the fire burning

University of Ghana Student Celebrates Bagging Master's Degree And Getting Married In Same Month

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a gorgeous Ghanaian lady by the name of Donna Arthur recently took to social media to open up about all the good things the month of July, 2022 brought her.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Donna had her recounting that she successfully completed her master's degree at the University of Ghana, Legon and in the same month got married to her partner.

The young lady expressed her gratitude to God and appreciated Him for all the good things that have come her way. For Donna, July 2022 was the best month of her life.

Her actual post read;

"July 2022 was the best month of my life! I married my soulmate, my best friend, my everything Mr.Christopher Arthur Thank you my King for always being right beside me through it allI love you!❤️❤️❤️and then God crowned my head with a Masters Degree! Indeed, What God Cannot Do Does Not Exist!!!"

Source: YEN.com.gh