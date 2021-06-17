One of the men seen wielding guns in a video has spoken after the video went viral

According to him, all his girlfriends have left him because of the video

The man believed to be called Obour and his friends went viral following the death of Constable Emmanuel Osei

Obour, one of the men in the viral video showing a group of men flaunting pistols and a pump-action gun has spoken following their images and videos spreading online.

While speaking in an interview with TV3 and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Obour indicated that the video has done him more harm than good.

In explaining further, Obour indicated that he and his friends were not armed robbers or criminals but rather galamsey operators.

He added that as a civilian he could not come to terms with the fact that he would be tagged in such a heinous offense of taking the life of a public officer.

While speaking about the incident, Obour indicated that all his lovers have left him following the video and also the fact that his business was no more thriving.

He said when he was active in the galamsey business he had numerous girlfriends and he even lost count.

Obour and his friends went viral after they were spotted in a video wielding guns and posing near some motorbikes.

Their photo coincidentally popped up after the death of Constable Emmanuel Osei and one petty trader, Madam Afia Badu.

I Miss You, Come Back

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that late Constable Emmanuel Osei, the policeman who was shot to death at James Town, a suburb of Accra, has been sighted in a throwback video that has resurfaced following his demise.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the slain policeman was seen spending some time with a pretty lady at an undisclosed location that looked like a restaurant.

The duo appeared to be enjoying each other's company as they were seen playfully recording themselves to capture the moment.

