Personnel from the Ghana Police Service has arrested some suspects

The arrests are believed to be connected to the bullion van robbery and murder in Accra

Apart from weapons, some of the suspects who were arrested were found to be carrying drugs

Reports reaching YEN.com.gh have it that personnel of the Accra Regional Police Command has arrested suspects believed to have knowledge about those behind the recent attack on bullion vans.

The report sighted on myjoyonline.com has it that 215 suspects were picked up in a police swoop following the incident which resulted in the death of 2 people.

The swoop was done after a number of recorded cases of violent crimes in Accra involving a bullion van attack near James town raised security questions

Some 17 women were among those who were picked up during the security operation.

Those picked up ranged between the ages of 17 and 52 years.

Some of the areas that were hit included Korle Bu, Tesano, Amasaman, Nima, Dansoman, Abokobi, Accra Central, Teshie, Madina, Baatsona, Jamestown, Osu.

The Police intercepted wrapped narcotics substances, sharp implements, mixtures of concoctions laced with narcotics, tramadol, among other things.

The operation also led to 168 motorbikes being impounded due to the fact that many of the crimes perpetrated in recent times were done by motor riders.

The arrested suspects have been detained and undergoing various screening levels for possible connection to recorded crimes under investigation.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Constable Emmanuel Osei of the Ghana Police Service and a petty trader, Madam Afia Badu, lost their lives during a robbery attack on a bullion van in James Town, a suburb of Accra.

Constable Osei's throwback video having fun with a lady

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that late Constable Emmanuel Osei, the policeman who was shot to death at James Town, a suburb of Accra, has been sighted in a throwback video that has resurfaced following his demise.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the slain policeman was seen spending some time with a pretty lady at an undisclosed location that looked like a restaurant.

The duo appeared to be enjoying each other's company as they were seen playfully recording themselves to capture the moment.

Source: Yen.com.gh