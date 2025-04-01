A Ghanaian lady who moved to the UK few months ago was perplexed at the weather situation in the country

Amanorbea said the sun was out even at 7pm and that made her wonder how she was going to sleep

Social media users who saw her post reacted with some sharing their first time experiences when they travelled

A young Ghanaian lady who joined her partner in the United Kingdom (UK) shared a video on the weather situation and how amazed she was.

Amanorbea said at the time she was recording the video it was few minutes past 7pm but the sun was still out.

Ghanaian lady in UK shares a video showing the sun out at 7pm.

In a TikTok video, Amanorbea indicated that this was her first time witnessing such a thing. She wondered how she was going to sleep since the sun was still out.

"It's 7:01pm and look at the weather. The sun is still up like it's 4pm or 3pm but it is actually 7:01pm. Apart from the time going forward one hour today the sun is still out. How am I going to sleep? Wow! This is beautiful. It is not 7:03AM, It is 7:03pm and the sun is still out, Oh wow."

In the comment section others who had been to the UK shared their experiences when they encountered similar weather conditions for the first time.

One lady said she was in awe and kept shouting when she first encountered such a thing.

According to Amanorbea many people were stirring at her as she recorded the video.

Amanorbea says the sun being out that late would affect her sleep.

Amanorbea left Ghana for the UK in December 2024 after trying for two years. Before she left Ghana she worked as a nail technician.

When she was about leaving, Amanorbea documented her journey and shared it on TikTok after she arrived in the UK with her partner.

Ghanaians react to UK weather conditions

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Amanorbea on TikTok. Read them below:

Yhaarhfaraday said:

"It’s actually 6:03pm but because they’re observing daylight saving they forwarded the time."

Goldglitters22 wrote:

"It can be on at 9pm I was in awe shouting like the okuraseni I am🤣🤣."

🍀Amanorbea🍀 responded:

"Everyone was looking at me oo😂😂😂😂😂😂Okuraseni aba kr)m .Nyame su."

Nana Akua said:

"I was even shocked I was thinking something is wrong with my time 😂."

Godswill🙏🙏❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 wrote:

"Aww repeat that again I find it really difficult to sleep in this season."

The Empire Queen 🇬🇭 🇬🇧 said:

"It can be on at 10pm."

Adjekai.xx🇬🇭🍯 |the nailtech wrote:

"Me I can’t wait oo..give us back to back wai…and give us ootd too wai😂❤️."

Telemo_99® said:

"Sorry eeehh it is well."

Ghanaian in Canada complains about weather

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man who relocated to Canada complained about the cold weather in the country.

In a TikTok video, Nana Kwame said he would never have travelled to Canada if the Ghanaian government had not failed its people.

He, therefore, called on Ghanaian politicians to ensure that the country works so the citizens do not travel out.

