Ghana and West Ham United midfielder Mohammed Kudus has hailed his mother for playing a huge role in his career

The Black Stars attacking midfielder, who grew up in the tough neighbourhood of Nima, was guided by his mother

Kudus has enjoyed a stellar career and he is currently on the radar of some of the best clubs in the world including Liverpool

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has shared the remarkable role his mother played in ensuring his dreams of becoming a footballer came true despite growing up in a tough neighbourhood.

Born and raised in Nima, a slum in the Great Accra region of Ghana, Kudus survived various difficulties to make it to the biggest stage in football.

Not many have achieved what he has accomplished as a footballer from Nima despite the avalanche of talents in the area, mostly considered a ghetto.

According to the West Ham United star, the guidance of his mother was key in making it out of Nima and insists she deserves every reward coming out of his career.

He told NBC Sports:

"She sold Tuo Zaafi with Banku (a traditional dish made from corn and cassava flour, served with soup) which is a very popular food in Ghana. She sold that to care for my siblings and me. She played a big role in [helping] me become who I am today. She deserves everything now."

Kudus has been Ghana's best player in the last few years, starring in the recent World Cup qualifiers as the Black Stars moved to the top of Group I.

He was on target in the 3-0 win over Madagascar at the Grand Al Hoceima Stadium in Madagascar.

Kudus proud of Nima roots

Despite the challenges encountered while crafting his career, Kudus has not hidden his love for Nima.

The former Ajax Amsterdam player insists the neighbourhood has shaped him mentally to be prepared for everything in life.

He said:

"Nima is a slum area in Accra, the capital of Ghana. We call it 'Zongo,' which is like a ghetto. But there’s a lot of talent — from football to musicians — it’s a mix of all aspects of life.

"It definitely helped me mentally. Most footballers face a lot of challenges. There’s a lot of opinions and a lot of talking about the work you do. You have to be mentally strong to stay in your zone and focus day in and day out on training. I think that shaped my resilience and my [ability] to focus, regardless of whatever is going on."

Kudus ends goal drought

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus has netted his first goal in over a year for the Black Stars in the World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar.

The Black Stars attacking midfielder finished a Jordan Ayew pass as the Black Stars took a commanding lead against the Bareas.

Kudus added Ghana's third after a brace of headers from Arsenal star Thomas Partey at either side of the half.

