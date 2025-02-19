Delay Show host, Deloris Frimpong Manso, has promised to adopt an 11-year-old schoolgirl from Ashaiman

The girl, one of four siblings being catered for by their single, touched Delay's heart with the story of her father's passing

The two met at the Ashaiman during an activation campaign with Delay encouraging the girl over her ambition to become a military woman

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Media personality and entrepreneur Deloris Frimpong Manso, known professionally as Delay, has announced her intentions to adopt an 11-year-old from Ashaiman.

The girl, who is called Klenam, got the offer from Delay during a recent activation campaign for a sanitary pad brand Delay serves as an ambassador.

TV personality, Delay, promises to adopt 11-year-old girl whose father passed away. Photo source: @tinababy_gh_blog

Source: Instagram

Delay leads market activation at Ashaiman

Delay led a campaign at the Ashaiman market to promote one of the brands she works for on Monday, February 17, 2025.

As part of the campaign there were activities including a performance by singer, Sister Afia, and dancing competition among the audience.

Watch Sister Afia's performance below:

Klenam happened to be one of the many people who came up on stage to showcase their dance moves.

In a video shared on Instagram, the 11-year-old schoolgirl, still in her uniform, showed some choreographic dance moves to Team Enternity's Defe Defe.

The animated Klenam got the crowd cheering more during the dance when she made a move to remove part of her school uniform.

Her dance impressed Delay who stood behind the girl. Holding a microphone, the media personality was full of smiles.

Delay plans to adopt 11-year-old Klenam

Before going on stage to dance, Klenam had an interaction with Delay, where she stated that she loved Delay so much.

The Delay Show host observed that the girl's heart was beating faster and asked about it. The girl replied:

"It is because I love you."

Answering further questions, she stated that she was one of four siblings being taken care of by their mother, who sells tilapia.

According to her, their father had passed away, making their mother the only provider in the family.

Her circumstances touched Delay who promised to adopt the girl and take care of her. She encouraged the child to maintain her focus on education and respect for her mother's guidance.

When asked what she would want to become in the future, Klenam answered that she wanted to be a military officer.

"If you listen to your mother and take God as your light and Jesus as your saviour, you can become a soldier and even rise to become the chief of the army," Delay said.

Delay, who recently hinted at plans of childbirth, used her story to encourage Klenam and others not to give up on life despite their humble beginnings.

She consoled the 11-year-old and directed her to pick her phone number and call her later.

Watch video of Delay's promise below:

Oheneni Adazoa speaks on Delay interview

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sompa FM's Oheneni Adazoa had opened up about her recent interview with Delay.

She said the interview, in which she shared her struggles with childbirth, opened a door of opportunity for her, where she provides support to women facing fertility challenges.

Out of a membership of 540, since the creation of the group a year ago, 16 women have taken seed and preparing to give birth to their first child.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh