Kwaku Manu and Funny Face Meet Business Mogul Ibrahim Mahama

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu and comedian Funny Face paid a courtesy call to renowned business mogul Ibrahim Mahama in Accra

The meeting is believed to have centered around potential collaborations, with Ibrahim Mahama expressing admiration for the entertainers' work

The Ghanaian businessman has built a business empire spanning various sectors, including construction and real estate

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu and comedian Funny Face recently paid a courtesy call to renowned business mogul Ibrahim Mahama.

The meeting, which took place in Accra, offered an opportunity for the two entertainers to engage with one of Ghana's most successful entrepreneurs.

Kwaku Manu and Funny Face, known for their contributions to Ghana's entertainment industry, were seen in high spirits as they interacted with the businessman.

Although the details of the meeting's agenda are unclear, it is believed that the discussion centered around potential collaborations.

The Ghanaian businessman expressed admiration for the entertainers' work, while they also praised his contributions to national development.

In a post sighted on Facebook, Kwaku Manu and Funny Face looked excited as they posed for pictures with Ibrahim Mahama.

Who is Ibrahim Mahama?

Ibrahim Mahama is the brother of Ghana's sitting president, H.E. John Dramani Mahama.

He is also the founder and chief executive officer of Engineers and Planners (E&P), a wholly indigenous Ghanaian-owned mining and construction contracting company headquartered in Accra, Ghana.

Aside from E&P, the renowned business mogul has built a business empire spanning various sectors, including construction, and real estate.

Ibrahim Mahama, known for his philanthropic efforts and influence in Ghana's corporate sector, owns two private jets and a fleet of luxurious cars.

Below is the picture taken by Kwaku Manu, Funny Face and Ibrahim Mahama after their meeting.

Kwaku, Funny, and Ibrahim's meeting sparks reactions

Pictures of the meeting between Kwaku Manu, Funny Face and Ibrahim Mahama have gone viral online, sparking a flurry of reactions on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the comments below:

@Alabira Natey said:

"Very good man Mr.Ibrahim may Allah bless you more more more more more more more more more more."

@Natogmah Natogmah also said:

"Ei, Kwaku Manu!!! So this is why u have been doing videos praising H. E. President Mahama? Wo ni biri adeɛ dodo. Adefʋdi pɛ/"

@Dokulo Ransford commented:

"You guys are blessed for meeting the holy Spirit of money man."

@Cynthia Ama Serwa Asante also commented:

"Chai God bless you kweku manu you are truly a brother."

Kwaku Manu, Funny Face visit Lordina Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported previously that Kwaku Manu and Funny Face visited Ghana's First Lady, Mrs Lordina Mahama, at her official residence in Accra.

The visit was reportedly for the two entertainers to formally congratulate Mrs Mahama on her husband's electoral success in the December 7, 2024, presidential election.

In a picture shared on social media, the two comic actors beamed with excitement as they posed for photos with the First Lady of Ghana.

