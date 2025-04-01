Thomas Partey was the toast of fans, particularly Gooners, who lavished praise on him after Arsenal's win over Fulham

The Black Stars midfield general was near-perfect in the centre of the park, orchestrating play with cheeky ease

His performance has led to fans demanding for Arsenal to act swiftly and extend his stay in North London

Ghana international Thomas Partey delivered a masterclass in midfield as Arsenal secured a 2-1 victory over Fulham in their Premier League clash on April 1.

Despite not registering a goal or assist, his influence on proceedings was undeniable, drawing admiration from supporters across social media.

Thomas Partey shone bright in midfield as Arsenal sealed a 2-1 win against Fulham.

Partey dictates midfield in Arsenal's win

With his current contract set to expire in the summer, Partey made a strong case for an extension with a dominant display at the Emirates.

The 31-year-old midfielder completed the full 90 minutes, orchestrating play from deep, executing two successful dribbles, winning five ground duels, and contributing two vital clearances to help secure the three points.

While Mikel Merino opened the scoring with a deflected effort, statistical analysis from Sofascore ranked Partey as Arsenal’s second-best performer on the day, underlining his immense impact.

Fans single Partey out for praise

Supporters took to social media to shower praise on the Ghanaian, crediting his vision and technical ability in Arsenal’s midfield:

@RossBoss23_ acknowledged his role in the opening goal:

"The goal all came from Thomas Partey’s incisive run and pass that split the Fulham low block."

@TheUtdWay2 compared him favourably to a rumoured transfer target:

"Arsenal board and fans know nothing. Partey is better as compared to Zubimendi. If Zubi comes in while Partey is still at the club, Zubi will be benched."

@Ukie_95 kept it simple:

"He is too good. An absolute great player."

@ParteyHive named him Man of the Match:

"MOTM performance today from Thomas Partey 👏👏👏"

@LotanSalapei emphasised his value:

"Forget Declan Rice, Arsenal’s 100M midfielder is Thomas Partey … clutch."

@adesinajethro made a passionate appeal:

"Give Thomas Partey a new contract tonight, Arsenal."

Although the North London club would have preferred a clean sheet to complement the win, Rodrigo Muniz’s stoppage-time strike ensured a nervy finish after Bukayo Saka, returning from injury, had doubled their lead off the bench.

Most Arsenal fans have called on the club to extend the contract of Thomas Partey following his impressive displays this season.

What’s next for Partey and Arsenal?

Following back-to-back league victories, the focus now shifts to their next challenge—a trip to Goodison Park to face an Everton side rejuvenated under David Moyes, per Flashscore.

Set for Saturday, April 5, this fixture presents another crucial opportunity for Partey and his teammates to maintain pressure at the top of the table as they continue their pursuit of the Premier League crown.

Muntari calls on Arsenal to extend Partey's contract

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted that former Ghana international Sulley Muntari has called on Arsenal to extend Thomas Partey’s contract.

Muntari believes the Ghanaian midfielder has been instrumental for the Gunners this season, making a renewal an obvious decision.

