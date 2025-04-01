US rapper Jeffrey Atkins, popularly known as Ja Rule, has commissioned a six-unit classroom block in Nuaso

The American partnered with Pencils of Promise NGO to complete the project in one year after his announcement

Some Ghanaians have applauded the award-winning musician for extending his developmental projects to Ghana

American rapper Jeffrey Atkins and his beautiful wife, Aisha Atkins, are in Ghana to commission a six-unit classroom block in Nuaso as part of their philanthropic efforts.

The celebrity couple paid a courtesy call to the Manya Krobo, the Overlord of Manya Krobo, Nene Sakite II, ahead of the commissioning of a six-classroom unit in Nuaso.

American rapper Ja Rule commissions his newly built school in Ghana. Photo credit: @ronnieiseverywhere.

Ja Rule looked dapper in a classy white ensemble styled with designer boots as they arrived at the palace to meet and greet the elders, to discuss pertinent issues around the project and also preparations towards the unveiling of the project.

Aisha Atkins turned heads with her long maxi dress and her natural ponytail hairstyle which she flaunting her bare face without makeup. They styled their look with designer sunglasses, with Ja Rule's wife completing her look with a side bag.

Ja Rule commissions a school in Ghana

Some social media users have commented on the viral video trending on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of these reactions below:

reggierockstone711 stated:

"Would love to meet the bredda to chop it up with him no lie! Bless him and his moves in the mother! ( holla at the ogee when these things happen cos music is what brought all this and some of us sabi inside out! Just saying!) #hiphop."

maatispagh

"Amazing, they need a Waterfall Massage while they are here!❤️🙌🇬🇭."

bellaafrik_restaurant

"Akwaba ✨✨✨."

7riches_ stated:

"Just a year buh government can’t do anything like this."

jason_mpower stated:

"The kind of news we want to see is not BBLs and nyashes 🤮

kcbbysong stated:

"Why should we wait for American rappers to come and build a school for our kids to attend and become better in future while our leaders use our taxes to buy land, cruises and charter flights when they travel."

junkofi009 stated:

"Eiiii I almost shouted Balthazar oooo😂😂😂Bra panyin kafra wait."

The video of Ja Rule and his beautiful wife at Nuaso is below:

Ja Rule meets with Rex Omar

In a trending video, the Presidential staffer for the Blackstar Experience, Rex Omar was spotted with Ja Rule and his wife Aisha Atkins as they arrived in Ghana to inspect their new project.

Ja Rule donned an-all black ensemble styled with a designer necklace while his wife flaunted her fine legs in a black polka dot shirt dress styled with black sunglasses.

Ghanaian musician and presidential staffer Rex Omar stepped out in style as he rocked a classy black ensemble.

The video of Ja Rule and Rex Omar inspecting his new project is below:

Ja Rule shares updates about his project

In a viral video, the US rapper also showed footage of his project in Ghana as the team before the commission on April 1, 2025.

The video of the project is below:

Ja Rule talks about his project in Ghana

YEN.com.gh previously reported on Ja Rule showing enthusiasm for the work on his school project in Ghana.

The American rapper shared pictures of the Nuaso school, which appeared to be getting closer to completion.

Ja Rule expressed gratitude for working with the Pencils of Promise NGO on the continuing school initiative.

