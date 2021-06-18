Police in Kumasi have arrested three persons in relation to the Obiaa 3ndwane video

In the video, one of the men was heard sending out a warning as he asked everyone to run away while pressing the trigger of a pistol

A manhunt has been launched for the fourth person

The three young men seen in a viral video brandishing guns have been arrested, YEN.com.gh has gathered.

They were arrested by the Police in the Ashanti Region.

The police retrieved several weapons from them during the arrest including a pump-action gun and a manhunt for the fourth suspect has been launched.

“These young men have been variously described as robbers in both the print and radio, as well as on social media. These three men are in our custody in relation to the video and pictures we have seen.

“We have retrieved the pump-action gun, as you can see. There is a fourth suspect whom we are trying to also arrest,” the Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP David Agymang Adjem, told journalists in Kumasi.

The Video

The video making rounds on social media show a number of unidentified men wielding pistols and a pump-action.

The video was posted by a Twitter user with the username Sir Alby who was raising an alarm about the video and asked personnel of the Ghana Police Service to look into the matter.

This video comes after many media outlets reported the sad death of Constable Emmanuel Osei and one trader, Afia Badu, during a bullion van robbery in Accra.

General Constable Emmanuel Osei was killed when unknown armed men attacked a bullion van he was escorting in Accra on Monday, June 14, 2021.

A member of the National SWAT Unit, Osei was guarding a Nissan van with registration number GT 8592, belonging to a company called Montran when he met his untimely death.

Security threats ignored

Security Analyst, Chekora Mubarak, blamed the ghastly murder of General Constable, Emmanuel Osei, on a “weak intelligence” gathering.

“Our security services have always used the reactionary approach. Glaring security threats are neglected till something goes wrong before efforts are made to address it,” Mubarak told YEN.com.gh.

We will get the perpetrators - IGP

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, has confidently assured that the killers of late General Constable, Emmanuel Osei, will be apprehended.

“We will definitely get them [perpetrators],” the IGP assured the family of the slain officer when he led a team of senior officers to commiserate with the family at Millennium City in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

The IGP said investigations have commenced into the incident in earnest after he instructed the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service to take over the case.

“…that’s the level of seriousness we have attached to the case,” he stated.

Source: Yen.com.gh