Young Waitress Hailed as Heroine for Pulling Driver Away From Burning Car

Keelyn Harper was heading home from work when she noticed something was burning and walked out to discover that a car had caught fire

The courageous lady went over to find someone inside and, without any hesitation, did everything she could to save her

The new mum said she could not explain what made her so brave but attributed it to motherly instincts

A waitress from Georgia, US, is being celebrated for her courageous act that led to saving a woman's life from a burning car.

Keelyn Harper did not hesitate to help a lady who was trapped in her car.

Keelyn Harper, an employee at Roosters Drive-In, was heading home on Thursday, 17, at about 9.30pm when she saw something burning on the roadside.

According to Fox News, the young lady got out to go and see what was happening when she realised it was a car on fire. Then, getting closer, she could spot someone inside.

Instead of calling 911, Harper knew she had to act and immediately started figuring how she could help as the front of the car engulfed in flames.

She immediately punched the airbags, which had been triggered in the car, and that's when she clearly saw Ashley Strawn inside.

The young mother, who alluded her reactions to motherly instincts, went on the passenger side and grabbed Ashley, whose legs were still trapped underneath.

She was able to pull her out and stay with her as she called for help. Police later arrived and took the lady to the hospital.

Even though Harper is being celebrated as a heroine, she believes she just did what anyone else would have tried to help.

According to Fox News, Ashley was so appreciative of Harper's deed and sent her a message from hospital thanking her and noting she could not wait to meet the person that saved her life.

5-year-old live saver

In a similar report, a five-year-old boy identified as Noah Woods was commended, in 2020, for saving himself, his dog and seven other family members from a fire accident that happened at their home.

Noah was sleeping in a room he shared with his two-year-old sister when he woke up to find an electrical fire had started next to his bed.

A Facebook post by Bartow County Fire Department showed he saved himself and his sister through the window, which was the only available exit.

But Noah did not stop there — he went back in to get the family dog and pulled it to safety.

Once they were safe, Noah ran to the next door where his uncle lived and alerted him of the fire in their room.

His uncle quickly alerted the other family members who were still asleep, and they were helped out of the burning house.

The local fire department promised to recognise Noah with a rare lifesavers' award. The award is typically reserved for professional rescuers.

