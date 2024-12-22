Rev Obofour And Wife Flaunts An Over GH¢500k 2001 Chrysler Prowler At A Shop Opening, Videos Trend
- Rev Obofour, the leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), and his wife, Queen Ciara, flaunted an over GH¢500k 2001 Chrysler Prowler
- The couple were spotted at the shop opening of Beauty87 at East Legon on Saturday, December 21, 2024
- The video of the Ghanaian celebrity couple showing off their luxury car left many people in Awe
Reverend Obofour, founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), and his gorgeous wife, Queen Ciara, were spotted in a luxury car as they attended a beauty shop opening.
Rev Obofour flaunts a luxury car
The couple's grand arrival at the shop opening of Beauty87 at East Legon caught the attention of many people as they arrived in a 2001 Chrysler Prowler.
The famous Ghanaian prophet looked dapper in a two-piece kaftan and a pair of stylish church shoes.
His wife, on the other hand, looked beautiful in a black top, white flowing skirt and stylish black heels.
Video of Rev Obofour's car
Reactions to Reverend Obofour's luxury car
Many people in the videos' comment sections alleged that Reverend Obofour used the offertory of his church members to buy the luxury car.
Others also admired his beautiful wife, Queen Ciara, as she dazzled in her outfit, makeup and frontal lace wig.
Below are the reactions of social media users:
kris_louisa_scany said:
"Pastors get richer, church members keep praying to God to make them rich 😂😂😂💔💔💔…Pastors about to cash out on 31st."
precy_gold_ said:
"I love how he treats her like a queen👏 such a gentleman."
phil_m.a said:
"And another beauty shop opens at East Legon 😂 💴🧺."
giftyboateng725 said:
"As)re sika hmmmm the poor will always remain poor."
erico3758 said:
"So as Christians we should go with the Holy Spirit whilst U come with a police guard, yoo we hear."
emmanuel.k.s.annan said:
"He take demma money no buy luxury 😂."
Obofour's kids celebrate him
YEN.com.gh reported that the family of Reverend Francis Antwi, leader of the Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), celebrated him on Father's Day.
The televangelist, who is well-known as Obofour, was elated as his children took turns appreciating him in a video.
Many people admired his family in the comment section of the social media post.
