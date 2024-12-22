Rev Obofour, the leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), and his wife, Queen Ciara, flaunted an over GH¢500k 2001 Chrysler Prowler

The couple were spotted at the shop opening of Beauty87 at East Legon on Saturday, December 21, 2024

The video of the Ghanaian celebrity couple showing off their luxury car left many people in Awe

Reverend Obofour, founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), and his gorgeous wife, Queen Ciara, were spotted in a luxury car as they attended a beauty shop opening.

Rev Obofour and his wife, Queen Ciara, flaunt a 2001 Chrysler Prowler. Image Credit: @ghhyper and Edmunds.com

Rev Obofour flaunts a luxury car

The couple's grand arrival at the shop opening of Beauty87 at East Legon caught the attention of many people as they arrived in a 2001 Chrysler Prowler.

The famous Ghanaian prophet looked dapper in a two-piece kaftan and a pair of stylish church shoes.

His wife, on the other hand, looked beautiful in a black top, white flowing skirt and stylish black heels.

Video of Rev Obofour's car

Reactions to Reverend Obofour's luxury car

Many people in the videos' comment sections alleged that Reverend Obofour used the offertory of his church members to buy the luxury car.

Others also admired his beautiful wife, Queen Ciara, as she dazzled in her outfit, makeup and frontal lace wig.

Below are the reactions of social media users:

kris_louisa_scany said:

"Pastors get richer, church members keep praying to God to make them rich 😂😂😂💔💔💔…Pastors about to cash out on 31st."

precy_gold_ said:

"I love how he treats her like a queen👏 such a gentleman."

phil_m.a said:

"And another beauty shop opens at East Legon 😂 💴🧺."

giftyboateng725 said:

"As)re sika hmmmm the poor will always remain poor."

erico3758 said:

"So as Christians we should go with the Holy Spirit whilst U come with a police guard, yoo we hear."

emmanuel.k.s.annan said:

"He take demma money no buy luxury 😂."

Obofour's kids celebrate him

YEN.com.gh reported that the family of Reverend Francis Antwi, leader of the Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), celebrated him on Father's Day.

The televangelist, who is well-known as Obofour, was elated as his children took turns appreciating him in a video.

Many people admired his family in the comment section of the social media post.

Source: YEN.com.gh