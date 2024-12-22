Ghanaian youngster Mike Aidoo enjoyed a memorable debut for Italian giants Inter Milan against Udinese

The Italy-born defender was handed his first senior game by manager Simeone Inzagi in the Coppa Italia win

Aidoo, who is eligible to play for the Black Stars, shared his excitement after making his first senior appearance

Mike Aidoo received a special treat from Inter Milan players as he made his senior debut for the Italian giants.

The 19-year-old replaced former Manchester United defender Matteo Damian late in the Coppa Italia game against Udinese.

Inter Milan players encourage Ghanaian youngster Mike Aidoo as he makes his senior debut. Photo: Francesco Scaccianoce/ Jonathan Moscrop.

First-half goals from ex-West Ham striker Marko Arnautivic and Kristjan Asllani were enough as the Nerazurris progressed to the quarter-final of the Cup competition.

In a video shared on social media, the Inter Milan senior players stood on their feet as the teen sensation walked onto the pitch to make his debut.

Despite being on the field for a few minutes, Aidoo gave a good account of himself as Inter strolled to victory. He is expected to earn more first-team opportunities across the campaign.

"What a night, what an emotion, thank you all for the support," wrote the 19-year-old after making his first appearance for the first team at San Siro.

Aidoo will be hoping to make the team for the game against Como on Monday.

Aidoo learning from senior players

The Italian-born Ghanaian disclosed that he was surprised to make his debut against Udinese.

However, he is always learning from the experienced players as he continues his development at the club.

"I had an idea I might play but it was a surprise. So, I am very pleased," he said in a post-match interview. "It's a unique feeling.

"Luckily, I get to train with them every day, so I try to learn everything from them in general. I try to look at those in my positions, Damian and Denzel Dumfries," he added.

Ghanaian duo promoted at Chelsea

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that English-born Ghanaians Josh Acheampong and Tyrique George have been promoted to Chelsea's first team.

The teenage duo impressed manager Enzo Maresca, who has decided to include them in his senior squad.

Acheampong and George will travel with the team to Goodison Park for the game against Everton on Sunday.

