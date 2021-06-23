Agnes Mba is a class one pupil at Dasabligo Primary School in Nabdam District in the Upper East Region

The nine-year-old girl crawls at least two kilometres to school and back home daily

Mba's teacher, Madam Christiana Azuyema, has appealed for help to lessen the child's plight

At nine, Agnes Mba from Dasabligo in the Upper East Region has braved the odds to pursue education despite living with a disability.

Unlike some disabled children who give up on education to beg for alms, she believes she can be a great person in future through education despite her condition.

Mba crawls on her knees to school at least two kilometres through a rough road and back home daily, reports dreamzfmonline.com.

The class one pupil at Dasabligo Primary School in the Nabdam District can neither stand on her feet nor walk.

Mba was not born originally disabled but she lost the effective use of her lower limbs at the age of three months, which delayed her enrolment in school.

The physically challenged school girl who does not have access to a wheelchair crawls on her knees to school daily, and sometimes supports herself with both hands to crawl to school and back home in pursuit of education, according to dreamzfmonline.com.

Mba's plight is worsened when it rains. Her mother would have to carry her on her back to school.

Agnes' father, Abanberinga Mba explained that:

''When she was growing up, she had difficulty in looking straight at an object. Her neck was still not strong. After some years, there was an improvement in her neck and eyes but she could not walk,'' he said.

''We tried local treatments and subsequently visited the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital but we were referred to a bones specialist at Bawku.

"But we couldn’t go because we knew we cannot even pay for any service. That’s how come she is in this condition,'' he said.

Madam Christiana Azuyema, the class one teacher at the school said Mba is active and involved in the class.

''Agnes is good in class but her problem is how to come to school. So, we would be happy if any assistance is given to her.''

According to the family, the Nabdam District Assembly supported them with a tricycle a year ago but it is non-functional at the moment.

